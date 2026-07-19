3 R&B Songs for Realizing Your Situationship Is Completely Doomed

A situationship is the trickiest place that you can be in. You’re dating, the romance is good, you might even be having great sex. But there’s no definition, no label. Neither side is acknowledging if they want something more serious or if they just want it to be casual. Instead, it’s this weird little gray area where you might act like partners, but there’s no official commitment. If you end up catching feelings, it really puts you in a predicament.

What do you do when the writing is finally on the wall? What happens if you want to evolve beyond just a situationship? How do you get over it if they don’t feel the same? Or worse, what if they like someone else instead and they move on from you? Thankfully, R&B has plenty of classics for any and all romantic scenarios. Consequently, Noisey selected three songs that describe what it feels like when situationships turn sour.

Videos by VICE

3 R&B Songs To Help You Get Over an Ending Situationship

“Next Lifetime” by Erykah Badu

Play video

This classic Erykah Badu song describes a doomed situationship perfectly. She’s in a devoted relationship, but she’s catching feelings for another man. Rather than string the other person along, she resolves to love them in another lifetime.

“Halfcrazy” by Musiq Soulchild

Play video

Catching feelings for a friend will have you feeling a little nuts, especially if it’s not mutual. You don’t want to ruin the platonic relationship, but you can’t get romance out of your head either.

That’s where “Halfcrazy” gets such potent relatability. All Musiq Soulchild wants is to go back to the way it used to be. “Now things are strange, nothing’s the same/And really I just want my friend back,” he croons in the first verse. At some point, you make the leap into a real relationship, or you move on from the funky situationship.

“Walk Away From Love” by David Ruffin

Play video

At the end of the day, the best thing you can do is walk away. No matter how agonizing it may be, holding onto the feelings will only hurt worse. On “Walk Away From Love”, Temptations legend David Ruffin insists that he leave his woman before it hurts even more.

Talking to the woman makes it sound like it’s coming out of nowhere because he’s promising that there is no secret person replacing him and there is true love. But he has this uneasy feeling that it’s all going to fall apart. “But those arms you’ve got around me/Will let me go some day/And I’d rather leave you holding on/Than pushing me away,” Ruffin sings achingly.

This mindset is a little confusing when you’re hopelessly in love with someone. But in a situationship kind of setting, it’s smart to cut things off before real feelings sink in. In that sense, David Ruffin was ahead of his time.