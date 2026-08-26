3 R&B Songs That Are Played so Much in the Bedroom, They’ve Become Turn-Offs

Whenever you’re doing the deed in the bedroom, do you ever play any music to try and alleviate the tension? Sometimes, it can be a little awkward just jumping into sex with someone. That’s why they coined Netflix and chill or make R&B playlists that properly dictate the mood. Anything to avoid any unnecessary discomfort.

However, sometimes, there are sex jams that have turned into complete cliché. It was made with the explicit intention of being played in the bedroom and it succeeded a little too well. It created a legion of people playing the same songs while having sex. That phenomenon quietly led to some women getting turned off before the deed is ever done.

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To make sure you don’t have an unsuccessful night with that special someone, avoid playing these three records. That way, the other person doesn’t roll their eyes at how on-the-nose the music and mood are.

Three Overplayed R&B Bedroom Anthems That Need to Leave Your Rotation

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“Freak Me” by Silk

“Freak Me” has almost become more of a silly karaoke record than a real sex anthem. The deep voices in the intro play out almost cartoonishly, long before the extremely dramatic verses. Because of how over-the-top Silk sing the record, you can’t even imagine it being an earnest bedroom jam.

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“Pony” by Ginuwine

Although it’s quite raunchy and sweaty, something about the word “Pony” is such an odd one for a sex song. More specifically, he tells the woman to hop on his pony. If you’re someone who hones in on lyrics, the Ginuwine classic might end up becoming too distracting to play while meeting in the bedroom. Not to mention, the overplay made Ginuwine a superstar but also made it annoying whenever you heard it while hooking up with someone.

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“Freek’n You” by Jodeci

Jodeci got progressively freakier and hornier the further they got into their career. Initially, all the group members were in their respective gospel groups before making irresistible love songs on Forever My Lady. Then, the yearning came a little more unglued on Diary of a Mad Band. The Show, the After Party, the Hotel cemented them as pure sex symbols that weren’t afraid to get a little nasty.

“Freek’n You” acted as the centerpiece for the album, maximalist in its vocal runs and musical composition. Devante Swing even busted out the talk-box to show how raunchy they could get. However, as meticulous and astounding as it is in its construction, overplay has made people scoff a little bit at the idea of playing it in the bedroom. No amount of steaminess can outweigh the impact of hearing a song way too much.

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