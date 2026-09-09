3 R&B Songs That Get Played at Weddings But Definitely Shouldn’t

Weddings always need the proper, romantic song to soundtrack the walk down the aisle. Some people go the traditional, classic route to avoid thinking too hard about it. But others look at the list of classic love songs we have across history and look for the right one to describe their love story.

However, sometimes, people don’t listen hard enough to the lyrics and end up picking an ill-fitting song. The record might sound sweeping and romantic, but a deeper look at what the artist is saying could cast a bad omen on the marriage. To avoid that fate, we picked three songs that sound romantic but don’t fit a wedding setting.

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Three R&B Songs That Have No Business Being Played at Weddings

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“Pretty Wings” by Maxwell

Maxwell’s “Pretty Wings” fits the grandiose vision of a great wedding song. You can instantly imagine the backing band, the sweet piano chords, a singer pouring their heart out.

But the song’s beauty isn’t in a strong relationship. Instead, Maxwell hones in on the acceptance that comes with grieving a dying relationship. Small lines like “your face will be the reason I smile” lull you into a false sense of security before delivering the devastating blow. “But I will not see what I cannot have forever/I’ll always love ya, I hope you feel the same,” Maxwell sings.

Too many weddings have slotted “Pretty Wings” for its beautiful composition. But it’s absolutely not meant for the big day.

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“Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge

I’m not sure “we ain’t gettin’ no younger, we might as well do it” is the sentiment the love of your life wants to hear on your big day. Sure, it’s a wedding song, but you want to be a little more romantic in your choice of song to walk down the aisle. It’s a life-changing decision in both of your lives, not just a random afternoon deciding what to make for dinner. The passion is in the right place, but the execution could be a lot better.

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“A Couple Minutes” by Olivia Dean

“A Couple Minutes” sounds achingly romantic in a vacuum. However, even a moment of the lyrics reveals the devastation in her songwriting. Of course, the line “love’s never wasted when it’s shared” is extremely sweet and sentimental. However, the lines that follow are closer to the end of a relationship than a new chapter in one. “And although it’s over, I’ll always be there/Only have a couple minutes, and we’re going back to real life,” Olivia Dean sighs.

Olivia Dean sounds absolutely divine on “A Couple Minutes”. But don’t let that trick you into avoiding the lyrics.

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