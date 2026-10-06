3 R&B Songs to Help Spark the Romance in Your Relationship Again

The core problem in every single relationship is keeping the spark alive. After the honeymoon phase passes, arguments start, there are fewer date nights, and then the physical connection wanes. If you’re not careful, the emotional side of the relationship lessens, and it’ll feel like you’re just with a glorified roommate. Eventually, you can lose sight of what made you fall for your partner in the first place. Then, the romance is gone completely.

So how do you reclaim the love you once had? What’s a good way to give it another honest shot before you have to call it off? R&B, the genre of love, will provide a lot of the lessons you can learn from in order to get your love life back on track. We picked out three classic R&B songs for anyone struggling with the romance in their relationships. With these songs, you’ll either feel that spark again, or you’ll pick up the values from them to see if you can recapture the magic in your relationship.

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Three Classic R&B Songs To Rekindle a Dying Romance in a Relationship

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“Find a Way” by Dwele

For Dwele, he had to fight from underneath to get the love of his life back. He laments the youthful arrogance he had in his old relationship, not maintaining the spark like he was supposed to. But with age, he eventually learned, and he spends the bulk of “Find a Way” trying to prove the lessons and knowledge he acquired. Hopefully, you won’t have to reach a point of breaking up like Dwele in order to reach that point.

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“I Want You” by Marvin Gaye

Yearning has never felt this steamy and irresistible. Marvin Gaye doesn’t even get particularly explicit on “I Want You”. Instead, it’s all suggestive; he just wants you to want him too. It could be purely romantic or just a sensual attraction. Either way, it stirs something primal in us, to be desired in such a strong way. So if you don’t feel any heat when getting down with your lover to this song, the romance might be fizzled out.

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“Cater 2 U” by Destiny’s Child

What ever happened to wanting to give your partner the world? Why did we stop caring about making things easier for the person we love? Sure, life can be cruel and stressful, but it shouldn’t make us go insular either.

You probably don’t need to go full subservient to your partner as Destiny’s Child does on “Cater 2 U”. But it is worth trying to get a little more active and involved in your relationship to keep that romance alive. That way, it doesn’t feel like you’re not trying, and resentment starts to grow. Cater to the person you love every once in a while.

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