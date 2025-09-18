3 Reasons Why a Nintendo GTA-Style Game Would Actually Rule

So, while writing about the video of the Shy Guy getting carjacked, I had a thought. And I paused the video to ponder this thought. I briefly mentioned it in the article and then tossed it out.

It wasn’t until earlier today, while watching that video for the 107th time, that I allowed it to creep back into my head. And the more I think about it, the more I start to believe that an open-world, GTA-style Nintendo game would be great.

Here are 3 reasons why I hope Nintendo actually makes my dream a reality one day.

3. We already have the theme park

Super Nintendo World, by all accounts, is awesome. I hope to go one day. I mean, look at it. It’s 8-year-old me’s perfect dream. So, Nintendo has already done something that gives us the chance to live in the world. Why not a game?

I think Astro Bot and Lego Marvel Super Heroes are the perfect templates for it. And not everyone can visit the theme park. It’d be a great Astro Bot-style game to walk through all of Nintendo history.

2. Nintendo has been dabbling in open worlds anyway

This almost feels like the logical conclusion. It’s not likely to happen. But, interestingly, their main characters have all received an open-world game or two over the last 10 years. Especially now that we just found out that Samus will get to do some expanded world exploration in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. It seems like a larger game that connects all of the worlds should follow soon.

1. Super Smash bros can’t be the only mashup game in the catalog

I love the Super Smash Bros. games. But can we give Sakurai a break? I mean, even more of a break than Kirby Air Riders. How cool would it be to actually have a Simpsons Hit and Run-style Nintendo game where you can actually visit all the worlds associated with Nintendo?

Let Mario run around Hyrule. Which version of Hyrule? I’d go with Twilight Princess, maybe. Or Link running around the Mushroom Kingdom. Just get ridiculous with it. Give us more than what we see in the Smash Bros series.

I’m fantasy booking the hell out of a video game. I know. But it would be an intriguing concept to see play out.