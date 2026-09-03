3 References in 90s Rap Songs That Would Fly Over Gen Z’s Heads

From the 90s into the 2000s, society and technology changed a lot. As a result, many references in 90s songs didn’t carry over well to younger generations. This goes for Gen Z, who were born between 1997 and 2012. By the time they were old enough to process these songs, they most likely had no idea what they meant. It’s a “you had to be there” type of thing. Here are three references in 90s rap songs that Gen Z wouldn’t understand.

o.j. simpson trial

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Many rappers in the 90s referenced the O.J. Simpson case in their songs, as it was a huge ordeal at the time. On June 17, 1994, an estimated 95 million people watched the famous O.J. Simpson slow-speed chase through Los Angeles.

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Famous former football star O.J. Simpson had been accused of murdering his wife and her friend Ron Goldman. Instead of turning himself in, Simpson led the slow-speed chase through L.A in the famous white Bronco. In the end, he surrendered, and the case later became a highly publicized, televised courtroom trial in 1995. 150 million people tuned in during the famous verdict, which ended with Simpson being acquitted.

In 1996, Tupac Shakur referenced the trial in his track “Picture Me Rollin’ and Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest did as well in “The Hop”. Though in 1999, Eminem took the cake with his reference in “Role Model”. “Me and Marcus Allen went over to see Nicole / When we heard a knock at the door, must’ve been Ron Gold / Jumped behind the door, put the orgy on hold / Killed them both, then smeared blood on the white Bronco (we did it)”

Pagers

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Before notifications blew up our phones, it was the sound of pagers. It could be attached to your hip, and when it beeped, it meant you had a quick message and might have to return a call. Many 90s tracks reference pagers, including Notorious B.I.G in 1994 on “Warning”: “Who the f**k is this? Pagin’ me at 5:46 in the mornin’?”

Also in 1994, Sir Mix-A-Lot created a whole track about those obsessed with their pagers titled “Beepers”. In 1999, Destiny’s Child referenced how annoying pagers can be in “Bug a Boo”: “You make me wanna throw my pager out the window / Tell MCI to call the phone calls”

luxuries

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In 1994, The Notorious B.I.G penned the track “Juicy” about his rags-to-riches story. He highlights his newfound wealth with some luxuries that are laughable nowadays. “Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis / When I was dead broke, man I couldn’t picture this”

He also brags about owning a 50″ television and somehow racking up a $2000 phone bill. Additionally, he mentions Robin Leach, who hosted the reality show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. All in all, Biggie packed this iconic track with countless references that would fly over Gen Z heads.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage