3 Rock Hits From 2001 That Marked the Turn of the Century

The 21st century began on January 1, 2001. This may be a little confusing, as the new millennium began in 2000. Nonetheless, musicians of the new millennium sought to set themselves apart from the 1990s. Grunge had turned into post-grunge. Post-grunge started shifting back into just rock, and even butt-rock as well. Emo was catching on, about to hit the mainstream as well. 2001 was a turning point in rock music, and these 3 hits marked the turn of the century.

“IN THE END” BY LINKIN PARK

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Honestly, this was the very first song that came to mind. Linkin Park completely changed the game in 2000. I remember listening to my Hybrid Theory CD and knowing we were hearing something new. In an eerie coincidence, “In the End” was released on September 11, 2001. Not only did the world of rock change with this track, but the world as we knew it did as well.

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Chester Bennington’s range with raw and sustained screams, mixed with clean and sincere soft moments, was peak rock music in 2001. Truly, Bennington feels like the next step beyond grunge and post-grunge, carrying vocal elements of grunge icons such as Scott Weiland. Rock music had a new band to use as a template after Linkin Park hit the mainstream.

“the middle” by jimmy eat world

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Jimmy Eat World might have been our first hint that emo could contend with the mainstream. “The Middle” was a signal for all other emo bands. The signal was: this is how you get your emo music on the radio. “The Middle” is as catchy as it is timeless. We never get tired of hearing it.

Bleed American peaked at No. 31 on the US Billboard 200 in 2001. “The Middle” hit No. 1 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart and No. 5 on the Hot 100. Not only was this one of the first emo tracks to place high on the charts, but it also remains among the highest-charting emo hits of all time.

“how you remind me” by nickelback

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In another strange coincidence, Nickelback’s groundbreaking album Silver Side Up was released on September 11, 2001. The album’s lead single, “How You Remind Me”, carried post-grunge into the new century. It’s the band’s first signature song, as they now have multiple, and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it topped the Alternative Airplay, the Mainstream Rock, and the Pop Airplay charts as well.

That’s an incredible feat for a band that receives as much hate as they do. My theory on that is Nickelback got so massive, they were easily vulnerable to online memes and hate. Ultimately, I think they’re generally loved. You play “How You Remind Me”, “Rock Star”, or “Photograph” in any public setting and it’s guaranteed to turn into a singalong. In 2001, they were one of the biggest bands in the world following the release of Silver Side Up.

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