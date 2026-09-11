3 Rock Hits From the 1990s That Sound Nothing Like the Rest of the Bands’ Work

Once a band establishes its signature sound, fans can be surprised when they branch out. Sometimes, genre-bending can be beneficial, resulting in an unexpected hit song. That’s how these 3 rock hits from the 1990s sound nothing like the rest of the bands’ work.

“Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” by Green Day

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By 1997, Green Day had found massive success with their third studio album, Dookie. They were the quintessential punk rock act on the radio, and their sound was firmly established. Though Billie Joe Armstrong had penned acoustic tracks before, none were nearly as sincere as “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”. Billie Joe Armstrong wrote the track in 1993 when his then-girlfriend moved to Ecuador. Initially, the band nearly included the track on Dookie. Instead, they revisited the idea years later when producer Rob Cavallo insisted on adding a string arrangement. Released as a single for their 1997 album Nimrod, the track became a huge hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay chart.

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“Big Me” by Foo Fighters

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In 1995, Dave Grohl returned to music after Nirvana’s tragic disbandment a year earlier. Under the name Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl recorded an album in which he played all the instruments himself. This self-titled debut established the band’s signature sound early on, but the hit single “Big Me” sounds nothing like the rest of the album or the band’s catalog in general. “Big Me” has a jangle pop style, reminiscent of pop bands of the late 50s and early 60s.

“Zombie” by The Cranberries

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One of The Cranberries’ most well-known hits, “Zombie”, has always stood out against their other hits. Released at the end of grunge’s peak in 1994, this protest track was about the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Singer Dolores O’Riordan penned this track about a young victim of a bombing that occurred in Warrington, England. Given the dark tone of the track mixed with grunge, it contrasted with the band’s earlier hits such as “Dreams” and “Linger”, which were pop-rock staples. Following the track’s success, the band returned to their signature sound on their next album, To The Faithfully Departed, in 1996.

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