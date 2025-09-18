3 Rock Music Videos From the 2000s With the Coolest Storylines

The 2000s were a prime decade for music videos no matter the genre, but several rock videos stand out for their inventive narratives and vibrant imagery. When the storyline matters, the music video is elevated to a place of pure cinematography. Here are just three examples of excellent music videos by rock bands of the 2000s.

The Killers — “When You were young”

“When You Were Young” released in 2006 on The Killers’ album Sam’s Town. The video features lush cinematography and detailed narrative devices to portray the difficult love story of a married couple. Filmed in Tlayacapan, Mexico, the video uses a frame story, or a narrative within another narrative. It begins at the end with the couple reconciling on a cliff, and then employs flashbacks of their first meeting, joyous wedding, and tumultuous moments in their relationship. Meanwhile, The Killers are featured as a band called Los Dientes Del Perro playing the song in the husband’s bar.

My Chemical romance — “The Ghost of you”

My Chemical Romance’s 2005 music video for “The Ghost Of You” off of Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge became one of the most expensive music videos ever made, costing more than $1 million at the time. Still, it hold up as a gorgeous narrative woven with rich imagery and heartbreaking scenes. Set during WWII, the video features several interspersed scenes of the band, dressed in uniform, performing at a USO dance (during the verses) and storming the beaches on D-Day (during the choruses). It’s visually stunning and elaborate, shot like a period piece with attention to detail and commitment to realism.

Green Day — “Jesus of suburbia”

Green Day released two music videos for “Jesus of Suburbia” off of American Idiot from 2005. With the entire album serving as a rock opera, there’s no doubt that its music videos would be appropriately cinematic. “Jesus of Suburbia” devoted itself to narrative, featuring long scenes of dialogue in one version to introduce the storyline of the main character Jimmy and his complicated love interest Whatsername. The full version of the video is around 12 minutes long because of the plot. A 9-minute director’s cut features only the song. Transitioning through the track’s five movements, the video portrays the difficulties and rebellions of a punk rock teen life as the setting for this doomed main character. Parties, drinking, sex, drugs, Slurpees, and rock and roll, interspersed with footage from Green Day’s 2005 live album Bullet In A Bible playing on an old TV.

