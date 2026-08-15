3 Rock Songs from the 2000s That Could Make a Man With a Tribal Tattoo Feel Something Again

Tribal tattoos became a fad in the late 90s and throughout the 2000s. Rock stars, professional wrestlers, and professional athletes sported tribal tattoos. Many of them became an identifiable symbol of their image. In time, tribal tattoos fell out of style. Many still have their tattoos from this era, and these three rock songs will take them back to their glory days.

“scars” by papa roach

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“The scars remind us that the past is real / I tear my heart open, just to feel”.

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The lines were personal for rock fans of the early 2000s. It brought together lyrical elements of emo and attached them to post-grunge. This crossover of styles was successful, as the song hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay chart. They just don’t make them like they used to. You don’t have to tear your heart open just to feel; you can simply listen to the song to feel something.

“song for the dead” by queens of the stone age

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In 2002, Dave Grohl took a break from his role as frontman of Foo Fighters. He returned to drums, briefly joining Queens of the Stone Age. He appeared on their critically acclaimed third album, Songs For The Deaf. Not only were their fans the type to sport tribal tattoos, but Grohl has multiple himself. A shirtless Dave Grohl opens this track with explosive drums, which ranks among his best drumming moments. Fans went wild for this one in the early 2000s. It continues to be a fan-favorite track from the band.

“blurry” by puddle of mudd

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Puddle of Mudd’s “Blurry” is a defining post-grunge track from the turn of the century. This power ballad was released as the second single from their sophomore album, Come Clean, becoming the band’s signature hit in 2001. The album went to No. 9 on the Billboard 200. “Blurry” hit No. 1 on both the Mainstream Rock chart and the Alternative Airplay chart upon release. Puddle of Mudd’s music video for the track featured Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit.

Photo by Hayley Madden/Redferns