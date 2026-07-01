3 Samples in Classic 90s Hip-Hop Tracks That’ll Have You Doing a Double-Take

A lot of 90s hip-hop was built on sampling, as was the hip-hop and rap of the decade before. Since the release of Sugarhill Gang’s 1979 game-changing track “Rapper’s Delight”, hip-hop has been defined by sampling. And samples can really come from anywhere, with loops turning up from some of the most unlikely sources. For example, Jay-Z’s use of “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from the musical Annie.

The following three tracks also feature some unexpected samples. While they were released closer to the new millennium, it typically takes music trends a bit longer to catch up to a new decade anyway. With that being said, the samples on these three tracks showcase some of the skill that saturated hip-hop of the 90s.

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“Simon Says” by Pharoahe Monch

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Pharoahe Monch exploded onto the hip-hop scene with his 1999 debut single “Simon Says”. Monch quickly became known for his intricate rhymes and delivery, and “Simon Says” is easily one of his biggest hits. Not only for that iconic style but for the sample that features prominently in the bombastic opening. Monch sampled the theme song from the 1992 film Godzilla vs. Mothra, creating a powerful opener and a killer debut.

“Torture Chamber” by Koopsta Knicca

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Koopsta Knicca of Three 6 Mafia made his solo debut with Da Devil’s Playground: Underground Solo in 1999. The single “Torture Chamber” features a prominent sample of Metallica’s 1991 track “Wherever I May Roam”. As a sample, it works well with Koopsta’s delivery to create an eerie atmosphere on the entire track. For an album called Da Devil’s Playground, a spooky metal sample serves as a perfect building block.

“Players” by Slum Village

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Technically, “Players” was released in 2000, featured on the album Fantastic Vol. 2. But it includes a totally unexpected sample courtesy of producer J Dilla that adds a unique twist on the original track. The sample pulls from an a capella version of the 1972 song “Clair”, originally by Gilbert O’Sullivan and covered by Singers Unlimited. J Dilla reworked the vocals, making the hook sound like “players” instead of the actual lyric, “Clair.” This iconic twist made “Players” an iconic track for Slum Village, and this version of “Clair” was also sampled by rapper Logic on the track “Upgraded”.