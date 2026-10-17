3 Scary Multiplayer Games Hosting Special Halloween Events This October

Halloween is just around the corner, and while trick-or-treating, scary movies, and parties are on the agenda, you can also enjoy the spookiest holiday by joining a few friends in a co-op game. Here are a few macabre, if not downright scary, games to play with special events centered on All Hallow’s Eve.

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1. ‘Dead by Daylight’ (October 13 – November 3)

The annual Halloween event is back in Dead by Daylight, running through the rest of the month. Survivors can collect Void Energy by repairing generators, stunning the Killer with a successful pallet drop or skills like Blastmine, and smashing the Void Pumpkins scattered around the map. Killers can also accrue Void Energy by smashing the pumpkins, but they can also do so by downing and hooking Survivors or attacking Void Haunts. These ghostly creatures roam the map, rush Survivors, and reduce their movement speed on a successful hit.

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Both Survivors and Killers can spend Void Energy. Either side can open Void Rifts, letting players teleport anywhere on the map. Survivors can use the energy to create a column of smoke, making it difficult for the Killer to see. Or they can use energy to remotely repair a generator using a crystal they receive at the start of the match.

Killers can use a Captured Haunt to attack Survivors at a distance and increase damage speed to generators, pallets, and breakable walls. The event also offers unlockable offerings, add-ons, and items, including limited items like the Crystal.

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2. ‘Outlast Trials’ (October 2o – November 17)

Known as Project Geister, the Halloween event in Outlast Trials runs for nearly a full month, giving players plenty of time to earn enough Geister Tokens for cosmetics from the event catalog. Each year, the cosmetics center around a different theme, with the inaugural 2023 event offering costumes like a skeleton-themed shirt or a giant black cat decoration for the character’s room. Within the game, the Project is billed as an experimental therapy that prompts the beleaguered patients to undergo hallucinations designed to “amplify” the effects of the therapy.

Each event also introduces new trials and challenges, so the fears feel fresh every year. The 2025 project introduced Invasion game mode, which split players into two groups: Imposters and Reagents. Last year also saw two new challenges, Beguile the Children and Investigate the Minotaur. The events tie in with the appearance of the Skinner Man, who is about as pleasant as he sounds, and appears more often during Project Geister missions because the event increases hallucinogenic gas throughout.

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3. ‘Don’t Starve Together’ (TBD October)

Although the official start date is still under wraps, Don’t Starve Together also runs an annual spooky-season event, so players know it’s on the horizon. In previous years, the event started as late as October 24, and last year it launched just a few days before Halloween on October 27. Like The Outlast Trials, the event typically runs for weeks; in 2023, it ran from October 26 to December 18.

Known as the Hallowed Nights event, each year features different character skins, craftable items, decorations, and more for players to enjoy. In 2025, players could craft the Faceless Pumpkin, carve it into a Pumpkin Head, and wear it as a cosmetic. Players interested in the 2026 event should keep an eye on upcoming game patches. During the event, the main menu will change, so as soon as the game updates and launches, it will be clear if Hallowed Nights 2026 has begun.