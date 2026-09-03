3 Second Wave Emo Bands That Have Elder Emos Dragging Their Kids to Concerts in 2026

Much like how millennials were dragged to their parents’ classic rock concerts, the same is happening with a new generation. If you attend a concert of second-wave emo bands, you’ll see parents and families with teenage kids or younger in the audience. These 3 second wave emo bands have elder emo’s dragging their Gen Z and Gen Alpha kids to concerts in 2026.

Sunny Day Real Estate

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Sunny Day Real Estate formed in Seattle, Washington, during the early 90s grunge movement in the Pacific Northwest. They were leading figures in the second wave of emo in the mid-90s. Their debut album, Diary, became a defining album for the genre. It’s a fan favorite among elder emo fans, from long before emo broke into the mainstream.

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Following the release of their self-titled second studio album, the band briefly called it quits. Subsequently, Bassist Nate Mendel and drummer William Goldsmith were recruited by the Foo Fighters. During the recording of the band’s sophomore album, Goldsmith left the Foo Fighters after frustrating differences with Dave Grohl. Mendel remained with Foo Fighters as Goldsmith joined the newly reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, where he remains to this day.

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The original run of American Football occurred from 1997 to 2000, with one album release. Upon disbanding, the band thought that would be the end of their run. Throughout the 2000s, their popularity grew beyond their home base scene in Urbana, Illinois. Due to this, the band reformed in 2014 with a sophomore release. This was followed up in 2019, and recently a fourth album was released in May of 2026. All of their releases are self-titled, often referred to as LP1 or LP2, and so on. “Never Meant”, the opening track of their 1999 debut, has become one of the most influential emo tracks of the last 20 years.

The Get Up Kids

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This band from Kansas City is currently touring with Sunny Day Real Estate and Jimmy Eat World. Together, these three second-wave emo bands are gathering thousands of elder emos, who in turn are bringing their kids along to the concerts. The Get Up Kids released four albums from 1997 to 2004 before a brief breakup. Ultimately, they returned in 2011 and have been touring since, as millennials are thriving on the nostalgia. In 2024, the band released a remastered version of their widely acclaimed sophomore album, Something To Write Home About.

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