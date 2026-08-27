3 Shoegaze Bands of the 90s That Vanished After One Great Album

Shoegaze became prominent in the late 80s and early 1990s. Bands such as Ride and Slowdive further established the genre, along with many other bands during this movement. As the genre was still in its early stages, these three bands contributed one album to the new genre and then vanished.

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This shoegaze band was from Burlington, Vermont, from 1994 to 1997. They released their only album, Sounds Like A Silver Holler, in early 1997. Since then, they’ve vanished, leaving behind a stellar contribution to shoegaze. Standout tracks, “She Waits”, “Don’t Leave The Stage”, “Just Heavier Words”, and “Anomaly” will make any shoegaze fan attempt to discover more.

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Though this 90s shoegaze group released only one album, they released EPs as well. Their 1992 EP titled Fan featured their notable track “No. 1 Fan”. In 1993, the song was also included on their studio album, Love 15. The album has front-to-back shoegaze gold that should be a special discovery for 90s shoegaze fans looking to add more to their playlists. Standout tracks include “Boyfriend”, “Seles”, and “Grow”. Majesty Crush released the Sans Muscles EP in 1994 and posthumously released a live EP, brilliantly titled Live EP, in 2025. Additionally, the band released a compilation album, Butterflies Don’t Go Away, in 2024.

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This band released one album, vanished, and then returned a whole decade later. Before vanishing, they released Untouched in March of 1993. Ahead of this album, the band had released an EP in 1991 titled After Years. Following the release of Untouched in 1993, the band took a hiatus as some of its members were still in college. They released another EP in 1994 called Greater Than God, before disbanding in 1996. The band never officially called it quits, though, and returned in 2004 to honor their drummer, who had recently passed away. They released an acoustic album in his honor, titled Morris. They reunited officially and released three more studio albums, the last being There Is Only Now in 2017.

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