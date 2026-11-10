3 Signs You’re Actually in Love With Someone, According to a Relationship Therapist

Being in love is a beautiful blessing, but it’s one many often confuse with lust, limerence, or merely caring deeply for someone. Romantic love is, of course, a different form of love than the one we feel for family, friends, and other loved ones. Being “in love” with someone is also different from “loving” someone.

But how, exactly, can you tell when you’ve officially crossed over into the “in love” territory?

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In Love vs. Love

You can love many different people (and pets, hobbies, materials, etc.) in many different ways. But being in love is typically reserved for romantic partners. It goes beyond deeply caring for another person, extending into that head-over-heels, euphoric experience we experience in dating. And as it evolves, it only grows deeper and more meaningful.

“Generally speaking, loving someone versus being in love with them refers to how active and intense that love is experienced or perceived,” Meghan Watson, M.A., registered psychotherapist and the founder of Bloom Psychology & Wellness, told Brides.com. “For many people, being in love is intentional, active, and intense. This experience is more romantically coded, as opposed to loving someone or having love for them, which is sometimes seen as more familial, casual or platonic. Ultimately, being in love and loving someone depends on your perspective and the context.”

Cues that Signal You’re ‘In Love’ With Someone

Here are three cues you might be in love with your partner.

1. Bids for Connection

Partners who are in love often make small bids for connection, whether it’s expressing interest in their passions or simply watching a TikTok they want to show you. These seemingly minor moments can help couples feel more engaged and cared for.

“The Gottman Institute suggests looking for ‘bids for connection,’” says Sara Sloan, Marriage and Family Therapist, as well as an AASECT certified sex therapist and a certified Imago Relationship Therapist and Facilitator. “This could look like turning toward your partner when they’re talking or trying to show you something. They’ve found that couples who miss those ‘bids for connection’ are more likely to split up or divorce.”

2. Tie Signs

While physical touch certainly doesn’t always indicate love, it can be a cue for connected couples. According to Sloan, the presence of tie signs “suggests there’s a physical tether, which the couple is always touching.”

“Tie signs might look like holding hands, leaning against one another, a hand on the other’s back or knee,” she explains.

3. Interactional Synchrony

If you’re in sync with your partner, it could signal a deep emotional bond. According to Sloan, this synchrony often occurs between couples who are in love.

“It can be obvious when you notice both members of the couple taking turns mirroring one another in ‘interactional synchrony,’ says Sloan. “It’s easy to see when one member of the couple smiles or laughs, then the other member of the couple smiles or laughs. One member of the couple yawns, so the other member of the couple yawns. When both make eye contact and lean into one another while talking, this is another clear sign of love.”