The holiday season can be a highly stressful time of year for new couples. Some wonder whether it’s time to meet the family, while others avoid this relationship step like the plague. Neither is right or wrong necessarily, but holidays like Thanksgiving can pile the pressure on and offer opportunities to deepen an existing connection.

Wondering whether you’re ready to take this next step in your relationship? According to Alli Spotts-De Lazzer, a licensed therapist, LMFT, LPCC, CEDS-C, IEDAS-C, F.iaedp, here are four signs you’re ready to take your partner home for Thanksgiving.

Videos by VICE

1. You Believe Your Family and Partner Will Be Open to the Idea

This type of introduction will only work if all parties are open-minded and eager to meet each other. If your family is the type to make judgemental comments about your partners or gets too involved in your dating life, you might want to wait for a lower-stakes day/situation to introduce your partner. Otherwise, you could be throwing your SO to the wolves on what’s supposed to be a loving, celebratory occasion.

And on the other hand, if your partner seems unsure about taking this major step, it’s probably best to hold off. Pressuring them to do something they’re not ready for might push them away or cause unnecessary tension. If you’re not on the same page in your relationship’s progression, address this privately, not at your family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“If [your family or your partner] would greet the idea with shock, it might be worth reconsidering or at least thinking carefully about why,” says Spotts-De Lazzer.

However, if both are open to the idea, you’re likely in the clear.

2. It Feels Like the Right Time

According to Spotts-De Lazzer, if you’ve been dating long enough that bringing your partner home feels like a natural next step, the holidays can be a great opportunity to do so.

“You don’t necessarily need to be in a serious, committed relationship, but the invitation makes sense to both of you,” she says. “And you’re not setting your partner or yourself up for a Thanksgiving table full of silent—or not so silent—judgment.”

On the contrary, if your relationship resembles that of a rushed Hallmark movie couple, consider pausing and reflecting before getting swept up in the romance of it all.

3. You’re Ready to Deepen Your Commitment

This doesn’t mean you automatically have to define the relationship or take major next steps, but you shouldn’t treat meeting the family as a casual occasion, especially if you’re invested in the future of this connection.

“No matter how you feel about your family, the holidays can be a really great initial opportunity to observe how your person both supports you and how they fit into your system of friends and family,” Spotts-De Lazzer says. “You get to see how you navigate different personalities, traditions, and potentially some holiday stress together. It’s an opportunity to notice how this might feel in your future, rather than just imagining it.”

Oftentimes, meeting the family can either sabotage or strengthen a connection. You’ll want to feel steady and secure enough in your relationship to take this next step.