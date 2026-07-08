3 Simple Habits That Can Make You Happier, According to Science

All that most people want out of life is to be happy. And yet the pursuit of it has somehow become its own source of misery—an industry of morning routines, optimization stacks, and expensive retreats standing between people and an answer that researchers have had for decades.

A 2025 meta-analysis spanning 145 studies and 28 countries found that certain habits reliably increase wellbeing regardless of where you’re from or how you were raised. Here are three of them.

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1. Be Kind to Someone—Anyone

A 2018 study involved 683 participants from 29 countries who performed acts of kindness daily for 7 days. The results were simple: kindness increased happiness across the board. What made the findings interesting is that it didn’t matter who the kindness was directed at—a close friend, a stranger, or yourself—or whether it was performed or simply observed. All of it worked equally well. The number of kind acts also correlated positively with happiness levels, which suggests this is one area where more actually does produce more.

The acts don’t need to be elaborate. A text to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while, letting someone merge in traffic, leaving a review for a small business—the research doesn’t discriminate.

2. Move Your Body for 10 Minutes

A 2018 systematic review in the Journal of Happiness Studies, drawing on over 1,100 records, found that physical activity consistently correlates with happiness across countries and regions. The threshold for benefit is lower than you’d expect—as little as 10 minutes of movement per week produced measurable increases in happiness. The review, which included older adults and cancer survivors, found that both aerobic exercise and stretching were effective.

The human body evolved to move, and psychological well-being appears to be fairly dependent on it. Exercise stimulates endorphins, improves sleep quality, and produces a sense of accomplishment that’s hard to replicate through other means. A walk counts. Dancing in your kitchen counts.

3. Practice Gratitude

A 2024 study drew on data from nearly 50,000 women and found that gratitude was associated with lower mortality risk. Separate research consistently links gratitude practice to reduced anxiety, better sleep, and stronger social bonds. Writing down three things you’re grateful for each day is the most studied method, but expressing appreciation to someone directly produces similar effects.

The common thread across all three habits is that none require money, equipment, or a personality overhaul. They require consistency, which is, admittedly, its own challenge.