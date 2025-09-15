3 Simple Rituals to Find Balance With the Autumn Equinox

On September 22, we are officially entering the Autumn Equinox—also known as the first day of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. On this date, the sun is positioned directly over the equator.

According to the National Weather Service, “There are only two times of the year when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a ‘nearly’ equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. These events are referred to as Equinoxes.”

There are two equinoxes occurring each year: the autumnal equinox (falling on September 22 or 23) and the vernal equinox (falling on March 20 or 21). Astrologically speaking, these events hold major power and bring strong energy to the season.

Specifically, the autumnal equinox is a time for reflection and realignment. Here’s what you should know about and how to prepare for next week’s equinox.

What Is the Autumn Equinox?

As mentioned above, the autumn equinox is the official start to the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. Of course, this triggers a time of decreased daylight and cooler weather in many parts of the world.

Many cultures and spiritual practices also believe the autumn equinox represents a time for reflection, harvest, introspection, balance, and gratitude.

According to Psychic Solas, a trusted advisor at Psychic Source, how you spend your autumn equinox can greatly influence and impact the upcoming months/seasons.

“What you begin during the Autumn Equinox can shape the rest of 2025,” Solas said. “This is a time to set the tone for the months ahead and build momentum through the holidays and into 2026.”

While this might seem intimidating, it’s actually a great opportunity to declutter your life, so to speak.

“Many people find clarity in their relationships, let go of old tensions, or make choices that feel more true to who they are,” Solar explained.

3 Tips for Navigating the Autumn Equinox

Wondering how best to spend your autumn equinox? Here are three rituals to partake in, according to Solas.

1. Balance Your Space

Autumn Equinox is the perfect time to embody the intention of: “Out with the old, in with the new.” If you feel called to do so, spend your day (or the days leading up to it) cleaning your home and organizing your environment.

Consider carving out designated spaces for work, rest, and connection, Solas recommended. For example, even if you have a studio apartment, make sure your work stays at your desk rather than spilling into your personal space.

2. Practice Gratitude Equilibrium

Autumn is all about gratitude, and the equinox is the ideal time to express it. Each season, I like to reflect on what I’m most grateful for, letting go of anything/anyone that no longer serves me. Solas advised jotting down what you want to release and what you want to attract in the upcoming months.

3. Elemental Meditation

Solas also recommended connecting with all four elements: earth, water, air, and fire. You can achieve this through various meditations or simple mindfulness practices.

“The biggest changes often come when you work with the season’s natural rhythm of balance,” Solas said. “Those who accept both the bright and difficult parts of life during this time often feel steadier and clearer about their path.”