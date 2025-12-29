3 Solo Traveling Tips for People Who Just Need to Get Away for a Bit

As my New Year’s resolution for 2026, I told myself I’d start solo traveling—no matter my budget, anxiety levels, or busyness. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

As someone who’s been saving money for her first true solo trip in the new year, I certainly have my fears and reservations. My brain keeps trying to intimidate me with worst-case scenarios and excuses to stay home and stick to my normal routine. But the entire point of solo traveling is to get yourself out of your comfort zone.

Here’s how to start solo traveling in the new year.

1. Start Small

Many people assume that traveling must involve week-long or even month-long trips to luxurious resorts or expensive hotels. However, true traveling doesn’t need to break the bank. In fact, it’s smart to start small and work your way up to longer stays at more remote locations.

Even if it’s a short overnight adventure somewhere within driving distance, it’s still a step in the right direction. For example, make reservations for one at a nearby restaurant, book that local Airbnb that’s a few towns over, or schedule a short weekend trip in a small city you’ve always wanted to visit.

Once you’re comfortable doing things alone, you can expand your horizon a bit more, extending your travels or branching out to further locations. Starting small ensures you won’t overwhelm your nervous system too quickly, which could end up turning you off to the idea entirely. It’s okay to go at your own pace.

2. Create an Itinerary That Inspires and Excites You

When you plan your first solo travel trip, make sure you have a light itinerary to follow. That way, you don’t show up unprepared or overwhelmed by choices.

For example, I’m personally turning my solo trip to New England into a mini writer’s retreat. I aim to visit specific cafes in the area, explore quaint downtowns, spend some time in nature, and cozy up in my Airbnb to write my current novel. I have a list of must-visit eateries, landmarks, and shops to try in the process.

You don’t need to schedule every minute of every day when planning your trip, but it’s helpful to have a general idea of things you’d like to do and places you’d like to see.

3. Take the Proper Safety Precautions

Traveling alone—especially as a woman—can be intimidating. No matter how long you’ve been adventuring solo, you might still notice fear creep in when embarking on your journey. This is completely valid, but it doesn’t mean you should avoid solo travel altogether.

Instead of canceling your trip, just take the proper precautions to keep yourself safe and secure. For example, sharing your travel plans—and perhaps even your location—with loved ones can make solo trips feel less threatening. If it helps, perhaps have one person check in with you throughout the day, and if something feels off, know you can count on them to help you back home.

Additionally, choose a place you’ve researched and that you know is safe, as well as a hotel or Airbnb host you trust. Always be aware of your surroundings, take the proper precautions, and trust your intuition along the way.