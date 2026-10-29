3 Songs For the Bride of Frankenstein’s Inner Freak

The Bride of Frankenstein is a classy woman, but she’s not so wrapped up that she doesn’t know how to let loose and get wild. A lady who screams needs songs with energy, edge, perhaps even threats of violence. And for that, I have the perfect selection of tracks. Here are three songs I think the Bride of Frankenstein would like.

“Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

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The original 2009 album version of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” is great, but the remix turns it inside out and out of control. Perfect for someone like the Bride of Frankenstein, who is herself a bit out of control. There are two remixes to choose from, even; a 6 and a half minute long version, and a shorter radio edit. But both have incredible energy.

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Yeah Yeah Yeahs shifted from their initial garage rock sound by this time, turning toward a more dance oriented style. “Heads Will Roll” demonstrates that stylistic departure, from its composition to its lyrical themes. The song is about a night on the dancefloor that goes tragically awry, the kind of situation that would have the Bride right at the center of the action.

“Black Magic Woman” by Fleetwood Mac

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There have been several versions of “Black Magic Woman”, including a rousing rendition by Santana. But Fleetwood Mac’s 1968 original is what I’d choose for the Bride of Frankenstein. For that part of her that’s sultry, sensual, but still mysterious and definitely kind of scary. She’s a silent observer, the machinations of her mind are purely her own.

“Black Magic Woman” is often associated with witches and femme fatale characters around Halloween season. But it also fits for the Bride. In a way, it represents the various iterations she’s had in media since her 1935 debut. She’s been the witch and the femme fatale, the dangerous and sultry black widow. Throughout the decades, her character has been examined from all angles, expanding on a depth only briefly hinted at in the original film.

“Tear You Apart” by She Wants Revenge

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That exploration of depth brings us to the final recommendation, She Wants Revenge’s 2006 single “Tear You Apart”. This song often comes up in discussions of complete and utter horndog tracks. You know, someone on Reddit asking for recommendations for their sex playlist. “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails and “Tear You Apart” always seem to show up.

And for good reason. As much as the lyrics depict a dangerous sexual attraction, as a whole it’s extremely sexy. We may look past the likely unsafe and insane BDSM practices depicted in the lyrics, but that’s what makes it perfect for the Bride. Only, she’d probably put herself in the position of the speaker whispering, “I wanna f***ing tear you apart”. There’s just something about her that screams “kinky freaky”. Anyone else? Just me? Hello, is this thing on?

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