3 Songs From the 1990s That Instantly Turn Me Into a Different Human

Have you ever listened to a song and started acting differently soon after? We’re very impressionable, even beyond our youth. Especially when a song reminds us of our youth, and that’s certainly the case with many hits from the 1990s.

“lithium” by nirvana

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Hearing this energetic grunge track turns me into an angsty teenager with an attitude problem. Visions of stage dives, much like the stage dives the world witnessed at the VMA’s in 1992, appear in my head. I feel rebellious and youthful instantly. I am beyond my rebellious and youthful years, but this Nirvana track takes me there every time. Suddenly, I’m a troubled teen in 1991 with ripped-up jeans and mental instability. Though “Lithium” peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100, Nevermind hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 1991.

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“been caught stealing” by jane’s addiction

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I’ve never been a thief, I promise. But this 1990 alternative rock track makes me feel I have. It’s a shoplifting anthem, written by Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery and singer Perry Farrell. It was a massive hit for the band, peaking at No. 1 on the US Modern Rock chart. The use of dog barks was unintentional, as Perry Farrell had just adopted a dog the day they recorded. It helped this alternative track stand out in 1990. Additionally, alternative music of the decade was foreshadowed and pioneered by Jane’s Addiction.

“just a girl” by no doubt

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No Doubt is one of the standout groups of the 1990s, and songs like “Just A Girl” are why. Gwen Stefani’s voice was unique, and the band brilliantly took ska into the mainstream. “Just A Girl” makes me feel like I’m just a girl as well, though I am an adult male. It has that kind of effect, as it’s an addictive 90s hit. For the duration of the track, I’m mentally a teenage girl navigating life in 1995. “Just A Girl” was No Doubt’s charting hit and debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ultimately, it slowly climbed the charts and peaked at No. 23 on the Hot 100.

It was the first single released from No Doubt’s massively successful Tragic Kingdom, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 1995.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic