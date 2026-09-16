3 Songs From the 1990s That Make Me Feel Better About Being a Homebody

The life of a homebody is peaceful. Instead of being the life of the party, you prefer the coziness of your own home. Big, loud functions seem absolutely exhausting. Then, whenever you are actually outside mingling, you’re constantly worried your social battery will drain at any moment. Sure, you might miss out on some memories, not relishing in the rest of the world. But you’re also totally fine with the simple pleasures and rotting on the couch for a while. Given the crazy state of the world, it might be smarter to stay home anyway.

While music today has a whole market of songs dedicated to chill, carefree vibes for a homebody, what about the 90s? We’ve picked out three songs from one of music’s greatest decades for anyone dedicated to the life of a hermit.

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Three Quintessential Songs for The Life of a Homebody

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“What I Got” by Sublime

Ska embodies the life of a chill introvert who probably smokes a ton of weed. It’s usually pretty plucky, with cheery guitar licks that borrow from the tropical nature of reggae and Caribbean music. Sublime thrived in this department, especially with their classic debut album.

“What I Got” from their eponymous record distills the essence of a homebody beautifully, where Bradley Nowell expresses his gratitude for the love in his life. Because life is so short, he cherishes it all the more. “Living with Louie Dog’s the only way to stay sane/Let the lovin’, let the lovin’ come back to me,” he sings.

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“93 Til Infinity” by Souls of Mischief

“93 Til Infinity” is barely even about anything. It’s just four Oakland rappers spitting back and forth about the mundanity and absurdities of their lives. There is a haze of weed smoke, women with little people as boyfriends, movie theater dates, and jealous rap crews hating on how Souls of Mischief operate. Sometimes, the song doesn’t have to be about some definitive topic. In the spirit of a true homebody, a song can just be about guys just hanging out.

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“Vibin’ (Remix)” by Boyz II Men, Treach, Craug Mack, Busta Rhymes, and Method Man

As much as R&B can be about love, commitment, and sex, Boyz II Men offers the rare divergence. On “Vibin’”, they croon about kicking their feet back and chilling, while a vast array of rappers flex their lyrical acumen. They certainly don’t follow the tranquil vibe, though the production alone should make any homebody relax a bit in their space.

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