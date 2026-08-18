3 Songs From the 2000s That Became a Internet Meme

As meme culture grew throughout the 2000s, many songs became internet memes and viral trends. Some classics became memes as well, including Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give Up” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”. These three songs from the 2000s became memes as well, taking on new life and changing the way we think about them forever.

“teenage dirtbag” by wheatus

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Released in June 2000, this song actually has a much darker meaning than initially thought. Its lyrics were inspired by a 1984 satanic murder in lead singer-songwriter Brendan B. Brown’s hometown on Long Island, New York. In 2022, TikTok users began using the song to post photo collages of their awkward or rebellious teenage years. Subsequently, Wheatus’ biggest hit is forever a part of internet meme history, breathing new life into the track.

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“photograph” by nickelback

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Nickelback’s 2005 track “Photograph” was one of the band’s biggest hits, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock, Adult Pop Airplay, and the US Pop 100 charts. In 2007, it became a meme when a YTMND user uploaded a GIF titled “Nickelback is Racist” with a meme of the lead singer of Nickelback holding a framed photo of a man in blackface. It’s a still from the music video, where the singer is holding a framed photo of his younger self. This soon became a meme trend, with countless parodies created throughout the years. Nickelback themselves filmed reactions to the meme, laughing specifically at the version with Chad Kroeger’s hair replaced with ramen noodles.

“all star” by smashmouth

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Though technically released in 1999, this track helped define Y2K pop music. “All Star” has been used in countless memes throughout the years. Usually, they draw back to the song’s use in the Shrek franchise, beginning in 2001. Shrek itself is largely intertwined with meme culture. Mashups and slow-tempo covers of the song have garnered massive attention. Additionally, viral videos created with the song’s opening lines have become a meme, featuring a dramatic pause between “some” and “-body once told me”. This viral trend became popular in the early 2020s.

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