3 Songs From the Golden Age of Rap Not Written By the Performer

Most of the time, a rapper will hear a beat, think about a concept and either write lyrics down on paper or memorize them in their head, and then deliver those lyrics in the recording booth. That’s how the vast majority of rap songs come about. But on occasion, a song has a ghostwriter. A person who writes the lyrics for another person to deliver. There is no shame in that, of course. It’s rare, but it does happen.

Below, we wanted to explore three times that took place in history. Three songs from the late 80s and 1990s that were written by one artist and recorded by another. It’s an occasion to draw back the creative curtain for a moment to see how the art form works. To see how it transpires in real time in the studio. Indeed, these are three songs from the golden age of rap not written by the final performer.

“Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre Featuring Snoop Dogg from 2001 (1999)

Want a song that makes you look like a king? Want a song that reminds people of the lavish life you live and that you’re in all the right places at all the right times? If so (and if you have a few million dollars to spare), call up Jay-Z, who will write a few verses that make you look like a god. That’s what he’s best at and what he’s been doing for himself for much of his career. And that’s what he did for Dr. Dre on the producer’s famed 1999 LP, 2001. Jay wrote the whole song, which also includes a performance by Snoop Dogg.

“Boyz-n-the-Hood” by Eazy-E from N.W.A. and the Posse (1987)

Before Dr. Dre’s solo career, before Snoop, before Ice Cube’s solo career and even before the formation of N.W.A., rapper Eazy-E released his debut song, “Boyz-n-the-Hood.” With that, Southern California and eventually the world got to hear his signature voice. Also, you could point to that song as the birth of the so-called “gangsta rap” movement. Nevertheless, it was a song that sparked a great deal, but while Eazy delivered it as only he could, it was originally written by Ice Cube.

“Paul Revere” by Beastie Boys from Licensed to Ill (1986)

When the New York City trio known as the Beastie Boys were putting together their debut LP, the 1986 offering, Licensed to Ill, they were trying to come up with a song that could elucidate their backstory. And they got a little help from friends and mentors, Run-DMC. The two groups were hanging out in the studio one day when Run and DMC came up to the Beasties and said they had an idea for the intro. Run came up with the opening line: “Here’s a little story I’ve got to tell.” Then he and DMC spit the first few bars. After that, the Beastie’s Ad-Rock wrote the rest and Rick Rubin produced the track.