3 Songs I Would Include on My Personal ‘Peaky Blinders’ Film Soundtrack

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is right around the corner. The follow-up film to the iconic six-season series premieres in select theaters on March 6, before landing on Netflix on March 20. As someone who has watched (and re-watched) all six seasons a couple of times, the soundtracks have always made a lasting impact. So, while there have already been hints about the film soundtrack, there are a few songs that I’d have to include on my own personal tracklist.

“Is This Desire?” by PJ Harvey

Play video

PJ Harvey has long been a staple of the Peaky Blinders series. “Is This Desire?” closed out her 1998 album of the same name, and while it was already featured in season two episode 4, I believe it would provide a familiar link between the series and the film. Harvey’s bluesy, soulful vocals with that little bit of rasp, paired with stripped-back instrumentals, make “Is This Desire?” a masterclass in ending strong. It may end quietly and a bit suddenly, but it leaves you wanting, almost confused. Why isn’t there more? What now? Is this desire?

“No Distance Left To Run” by Blur

Play video

Blur’s 1999 track “No Distance Left To Run” would be my choice for the Peaky Blinders film for its slow, lamenting acceptance. Tommy Shelby has frequently had no distance left to run for the last six seasons. Do we expect his luck to change this time? “It’s over, I knew it would end this way,” is a poignant sentence in the context of Peaky Blinders. But, still, how many times has someone said that? If there’s anything we know for sure, it’s that we never know anything for sure.

“Strange Weather” by Anna Calvi and David Byrne

Play video

Anna Calvi is another artist who has been part of the Peaky Blinders series in the past, composing the soundtrack for seasons five and six. “Strange Weather”, a collaboration with David Byrne, appeared on Calvi’s 2014 album One Breath. It begins with a sinister feeling before easing into lonesome piano and the lightness of Byrne’s vocals. Calvi trades verses with Byrne, backed by that solemn piano, as they repetitiously build into something more frantic. “Strange Weather” embodies that constant sense of anticipation that pervades Peaky Blinders. Even when things were good, there was always the lingering feeling of “What’s going to go wrong next?”

