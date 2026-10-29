3 Songs I Would Play if a Werewolf Asked for Music Recommendations

If I was wandering in the woods on a full moon night, minding my own business, and a werewolf leaped out of the dark trees and asked for music recommendations, I know exactly what I’d say. And now, with this list, you can too.

“Howlin’ For You” by The Black Keys

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The Black Keys released “Howlin’ For You” on their 2010 album Brothers. It’s one of their best-known songs for its jangly beat and blues-rock guitar. It oozes sensuality from every element, but that’s not technically why I’d recommend it for a werewolf. Maybe some of you would, though, I see you.

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“Howlin’ For You” is a werewolf pick for the obvious reasons, but also because it’s a well-known fact that werewolves love blues-rock. That, and death metal. This is definitely true and not something I just made up; ask any werewolf. Overall, “Howlin’ For You” is just a great, fun song that’s good to dance to under the full moon.

“Werewolf Heart” by Dead Man’s Bones

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“Werewolf Heart” appeared on the 2009 self-titled album from Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields’ spooky indie-rock duo Dead Man’s Bones. It’s a mix of Gosling’s down-tempo vocals with spoken word verses in between, creating a moody, atmospheric song.

For a werewolf who’s into contemporary art, I’d recommend this song. It’s a bit contemplative, melancholy, and pensive. Hushed and close, like the words are being spoken directly to you. For the werewolves who appreciate drama, who can enjoy theatrics and conceptual albums, this song is perfect. Overall, the entire Dead Man’s Bones album is perfect for anyone, not just werewolves.

“Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn

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Hear me out. I’d recommend Brooks & Dunn’s 1991 single “Neon Moon” for a werewolf, hands down. Maybe they’d be confused at first, perhaps a little pissed off because, as we’ve established, werewolves only like blues-rock and death metal. But I have a plan to introduce “Neon Moon” to the native werewolf population, and it’s definitely been green-lighted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Totally.

“Neon Moon” is a classic example of 90s country at its finest. Countless renditions spill from every bar lining Nashville’s Lower Broadway. It’s still played on the radio, and it’s beloved by country fans of any age. This is also a song for werewolves who like to party, but possess a deeply sentimental and romantic soul.

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