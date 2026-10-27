3 Songs I’m Begging Jay-Z to Perform at the 2027 NFL Halftime Show

It’s easy to imagine what songs would be in a Jay-Z NFL Halftime Show. Since it’s arguably the biggest show of any given year, he’ll trot out all the big hits. Despite being in LA, hearing “Empire State of Mind” is going to be a given. “Run This Town” will make the cut, a couple of collaborations with his wife Beyoncé, and a medley of classics to satiate his rap-forward fans. Hov has to keep his audience in mind, and they might not appreciate his incredible b-sides like hip-hop fans will.

However, Jay-Z has some songs that are just too good not to hear in a massive stadium setting. Even if they didn’t conquer Billboard and become massive cultural touchstones, the quality is grandiose enough to match the stage. Plus all the rap nerds would receive a fun bit of fan service during such a big moment.

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Consequently, we picked three fantastic songs from the New York legend that were tailored for stages like the Super Bowl.

Three Classic Jay-Z Songs That Would Be in My Dream Super Bowl Halftime Show Set

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“Intro (The Dynasty)”

It would be extremely easy for Jay to pick “Public Service Announcement” as the intro to his Super Bowl Halftime Show. After all, it allows him to “reintroduce myself” with a big bang. It would undoubtedly be effective, but a bit predictable.

Instead, I offer the Dynasty intro, where the heat is high and the anticipation builds up even higher. Then, when he eventually drops into an all-time classic like “99 Problems“, he’ll have an even more explosive opening.

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“Show Me What You Got”

Kingdom Come tends to go generally overlooked in Jay-Z’s catalog. It wasn’t quite the commercial smash that the music seemingly intended. Moreover, it wasn’t Hov at the peak of his powers as a rapper either. It underwhelmed many initially, especially coming off such a classic “retirement” album with The Black Album.

But I still maintain that “Show Me What You Got” is severely underrated. It’s by far one of his most evocative songs musically with a whirlwind of horns and drums that’s both luxurious and invigorating. Imagine a live drummer knocking out the solo during the outro and tell me that wouldn’t give goosebumps. If Lil Wayne didn’t thoroughly outclass him with the same beat, fans would remember it more fondly.

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“Roc Boys (And the Winner Is)…”

If the Super Bowl Halftime Show is the crowning moment in Jay-Z’s legacy, it needs the proper celebratory song. Though songs like “Encore” absolutely do the trick, “Roc Boys (And The Winner Is)…” is an underrated record for his victory lap. Hov reflects on overcoming the street corner to taking over white collar business and the horns howl in triumph for him. This is a celebration as much as it is a retrospective of his career. This American Gangster classic would make that fact all the more evident.