3 Songs That Instantly Transport You To Watching Movies During the Y2K Era

The 90s were an elite decade for movie soundtracks, and that momentum carried into the 2000s. The Y2K era brought us some amazing cinematic moments. Those scenes were soundtracked by iconic songs. Now, when you hear them today, they still transport you back to that time.

Literally the other day, I was sitting at the bar with my wife, and a song came on that instantly opened a cerebral wormhole. I started picturing the scene from Superbad when Michael Cera is forced to sing by a crew of menacing drunks. And exactly what song is it that comes out of this fictional high-schooler’s mouth: “These Eyes” by The Guess Who, from 1968.

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First off, it’s hilarious that, for some reason, this is the song that immediately comes to mind for him when pressured to sing. But more importantly, I simply cannot hear that song without thinking about that movie. This got me thinking about other songs that have the same effect, and the following list is just a few I landed on.

‘I’m a Believer’ by Smash Mouth, from Shrek (2001)

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In addition to being one of the most meme-able Y2K movies, Shrek also featured not one but TWO Smash Mouth songs. First is the band’s classic tune “All-Star”.

The second one makes you immediately think of all those dancing fairy figures in the swamp: “I’m a Believer”. The song was originally written by Neil Diamond and made most famous by the Monkees in 1966.

According to legend, the film was planned to just end with a storybook closing, but filmmakers eventually decided it needed more. Enter: Smash Mouth and their now iconic cover song, which to this day can transport you right back to the magical land of Duloc.

‘Mad World’ by Gary Jules, from Donnie Darko (2001)

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Donnie Darko is a complex flick. Back in the day, it collectively blew our little high school minds with its sinister approach to time travel theory. The deeply dark acting turn from Bubble Boy (Jake Gyllenhaal) definitely contributed, though.

Among the incredible songs on the film’s soundtrack is “Mad World” by Michael Andrews & Gary Jules. The song was originally written and recorded by Tears for Fears in the 1980s. Now, did I mean to put a second cover song on this list? No. I am actually just now realizing it as I typed this. But am I wrong? No. I am not.

You cannot hear this song without thinking about that crazy-weird bunny costume and Jakey in his skeleton outfit with the gray hoodie. It’s become a timeless entry in Y2K movie soundtracks.

‘Scotty Doesn’t Know’ by Lustra, from Eurotrip (2004)

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This is the one right here. The big tuna. Hell, I’ll even go so far as to say that this song is more popular than the Monument des Poissonières.

I think the best way I can say this is that “Scotty Doesn’t Know” IS Eurotrip, and Eurotrip IS “Scotty Doesn’t Know”. These two are pertinent to one another; never to be undone. “Scotty Doesn’t Know” is one of the most—if not THE most—important parts of the movie. And there is zero chance you hear this out in the wild without singing along and enthusiastically adding, “This isn’t where I parked my car.”