3 Songs of the 2000s That Have Probably Caused at Least One Hole in a Rental Property

There was a lot of angst and pent-up anger featured in the music of the late 90s and early 2000s. Fans and artists vented through genres such as emo, nu-metal, and hard rock. These four rock songs from the 2000s have probably caused at least one hole in a rental property during that time.

“down with the sickness” by disturbed

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One of the most recognizable nu-metal hits of the early 2000s is “Down With The Sickness”. Disturbed vocalist David Draiman had recently undergone vocal cord surgery for acid reflux. One day during a vocal warm-up, Draiman belted out the signature “ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah” that was then attached to the song. Overall, it’s about a struggle with individuality in an oppressive, conformist society. The intensity of this nu-metal track is sure to have lit a fire in many fans, resulting in holes in multiple rental properties’ drywall.

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“break stuff” by limp bizkit

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It’s just one of those days. Limp Bizkit penned this nu-metal anthem in 2000, leading to countless acts of violence. Notably, their Woodstock ’99 crowd committed various violent acts and is among the most chaotic live performances in history. Basically, vocalist Fred Durst incited a riot with this track. With lyrics such as “Don’t you know I pack a chainsaw / I’ll skin your a** raw / And if things keep going this way I just might / Break your f**king face tonight / Give me something to break.” Fans of the band looking for something to break most likely focused their anger on nearby drywall.

“the kill” by thirty seconds to mars

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Initially known for his successful acting career, Jared Leto is also the vocalist of the emo-pioneering group Thirty Seconds to Mars. Their signature track, “The Kill”, is about a broken relationship. The desperation in the chorus: “Come, break me down / bury me, bury me / I am finished with you” is sure to bring out the emotion in anyone suffering heartbreak. Additionally, the song is an anthem about finding yourself. “The Kill” was a massive emo hit, peaking at No. 3 on the US Alternative Airplay chart in 2006. Subsequently, their follow-up single “From Yesterday” reached No. 1 on the chart.

Photo by Martin Philbey/Redferns