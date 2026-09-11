3 Songs or Albums Coincidentally Released on September 11, 2001

September 11, 2001, a normal Tuesday, turned into one of the most tragic events in American history. The school year had begun weeks earlier, with only four months left in 2001. Many major releases were planned for September 11, 2001, with some delayed following the news of the 9/11 attacks. However, these songs or albums were still released on that tragic day.

“In The End” By Linkin Park

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On October 24, 2000, Linkin Park released their critically acclaimed debut album, Hybrid Theory. Ahead of the album, the band released the debut single “One Step Closer” in August 2000. In 2001, Linkin Park released “Crawling” in April and “Papercut” in June. Their fourth and final single from the album, “In The End”, was released on September 11, 2001. Out of 164 rock songs banned from the radio after 9/11, “In The End” didn’t make the list. Instead, it dominated the charts at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay and Pop Airplay charts, and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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‘The Blueprint’ By Jay-Z

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New York City rapper Jay-Z released his sixth studio album, The Blueprint, on September 11, 2001. It’s a rather strange coincidence that one of New York’s most iconic rappers released a defining album on the most tragic day in the city’s history. Despite this, The Blueprint sold over 427,000 copies in its first week. Additionally, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

‘Silver Side Up’ By Nickelback

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On this day in 2001, Nickelback released their third studio album, Silver Side Up. It became their huge breakout release, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Ahead of the album, their single “How You Remind Me” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the US Alternative Airplay, the Mainstream Rock, and Pop Airplay charts. As the track had already become one of the biggest rock hits of the new century, fans anticipated the full album release. As both were released on the same tragic day, Jay-Z’s The Blueprint kept the album from topping the Billboard 200. In Nickelback’s homeland, Canada, the album went to No. 1, their first to do so.

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