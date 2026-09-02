3 Songs That Make You Want to Fight Someone in a Gas Station Parking Lot

Have you ever heard a song that just makes you want to fight someone? The right frequency will turn a banger into something summoning violent urges inside you. They’ll make you feel impenetrable, like consequences don’t matter and you can enact your will on anyone. Or maybe the music’s violent, giant qualities will make you feel slightly paranoid. It’ll have you imagining someone is looking at you the wrong way and you just have to do something about it.

Music has a great way of sparking our primal instincts. We’ve selected three songs that’ll probably have you mean-mugging and instigating potential fights if you play them loud enough.

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Three Songs That Are Almost Guaranteed to Start a Fight Somewhere

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“Never Scared” by Bone Crusher, T.I., and Killer Mike

In the intro alone, Bone Crusher made it abundantly clear he is willing to scrap with anyone. It doesn’t matter how big or tough anyone is; he had to let them know he’s not soft.

“S**t man, ol’ punk a** security guards/They gon’ throw me out the club n***a/That don’t mean nothin’, n***a!/I’ma f**k this n***a up, my n***a!/S**t, lemme show this motherf****r how hard this s**t really is,” he grunted.

Killer Mike and T.I. are equally as mean and grizzled on “Never Scared”. The King of the South in particular scoffed at the idea of a fight, though. Instead, he threatened that he’ll do you so bad, your friend will have to visit “ICU visitation.”

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“Hit a Muthaf***a” by Three 6 Mafia

“Hit a Muthaf***a” plays out Three 6 Mafia rapping our intrusive thoughts. They goad you on the hook, saying they bet you won’t just hit someone. For what it’s worth, the Memphis group wasn’t just acting on a gimmick. People used to break out into real fights over mere shoulders brushing when their music played. All Three 6 Mafia did was fan the flames.

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“I Don’t Like” by Chief Keef and Lil Reese

We really had no clue how much we needed Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like”. It’s one of those hooks that felt almost too simple to have not already existed. You can list literally anything and say “that’s that s**t I don’t like.” After a while, it borders on nursery rhyme.

But the fact that Young Chop’s visceral production and Chief Keef’s declaration of wartime give it the violent fire that kept it from being so monotonous. Instead, everything he said he doesn’t like can be mirrored in ourselves. Those things will inevitably make you want to fight.

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