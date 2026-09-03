3 Songs That Might Actually Be Dating Green Flags

Everyone is always looking for red flags in their potential partner. It’s a lot easier finding the negative in someone, the aspects about people that we desperately hope to avoid. But rarely do we ever look at the green flags in each other. What are the things we want in a romantic partner? What is something that would immediately put us at ease when courting someone?

Sometimes, those aspects can be learned through music. R&B especially serves as the supreme genre for love— the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between. The best love songs will make you long for that special someone who can do the little things and save you the stress. We’ve picked three songs with qualities that would ultimately serve as green flags for the person you’re dating.

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Three Songs That Serve as Green Flags for The Person You’re Dating

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“Just Because” by Anita Baker

Have you ever asked your partner, ‘What do you love about me?’ How they respond speaks volumes. A low-key red flag is when they only highlight things you do for them. Rarely do they highlight your traits or the small details that you didn’t think they would notice. All of those things come together to describe who you are at your core. You just want to be loved, flaws and all.

That’s what makes Anita Baker’s “Just Because” one of the best green flags. She wipes away all the grand expressions, all of the big gestures. She doesn’t need all these things to love her man. It’s as simple as breathing. In a world that makes love increasingly overcomplicated, nothing is more relieving.

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“I Only Have Eyes for You” by The Flamingos

No one wants to be in a relationship where your significant other is eyeing other people. Eventually, you’ll reach a point where you look at yourself and wonder if you’re enough. Consequently, “I Only Have Eyes for You” serves as a massive green flag, a grandiose spectacle of undying affection. You are the only person in the universe for The Flamingos. People spend their whole lives looking for that kind of devotion.

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“Paris, Tokyo” by Lupe Fiasco

One of hip-hop’s all-time love songs, where Lupe posits a long-distance relationship through the difficulties of touring. He keeps her picture in his passport and carries her even in countries where they don’t even speak his language. But by the time he gets back home, he gets to cherish their time even more.

It’s that distance that makes dating so difficult at first. When you’re truly in love, you always want to be with the person you love most. Then, when they’re away, you get anxious that they’re thinking of someone else or cheating. But Lupe’s classic makes a green flag you should look for in any partner: they’ll keep you in mind even when you’re not around.

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