3 Songs That Would Make Ron Swanson Proud to Be an American

Undeniably, Nick Offerman’s iconic Parks and Recreation character, Ron Swanson, is already proud to be an American, though he likes reminders as to why. Famously, Ron Swanson characterized Americans with a single quote. “The whole point of this country is if you want to eat garbage, balloon up to 600 pounds, and die of a heart attack at 43, you can! You are free to do so. To me, that’s beautiful.” Here are three songs that would remind Ron Swanson of why he’s proud to be an American.

“courtesy of the red, white and blue” by Toby keith

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Easily one of the most patriotic songs of the 21st century, Ron Swanson must know all the words to this song. A surprising number of Americans can recite this song’s lyrics, word for word. Toby Keith penned this catchy, easily accessible hit in 2002. It’s a karaoke night staple, an anthem known by millions. Following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the song was released during a turbulent period in the US. “We’ll put a boot in your a** / it’s the American way” truly sounds like something Ron Swanson would say on any episode of Parks and Rec.

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“god bless the u.s.a.” by lee greenwood

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This is a given, but Ron Swanson would shed many tears during Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA”. It’s hard not to feel suddenly patriotic listening to this country hit from 1984. Lee Greenwood penned a timeless hit that re-charted three times across three decades. Ultimately, Greenwood wrote the song to unite Americans in the mid-80s, following a 1983 airborne conflict. Korean Air Lines Flight 007 was shot down by the Soviets on September 1, 1983. Following this, Greenwood called his producer, stating, “I have to do this. I’ve always wanted to write a song about America; we need to be more united.”

“the star spangled banner” by Whitney Houston

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Whitney Houston’s rendition of the national anthem is among the greatest of all time. That’s not an opinion, as it’s been widely praised for decades. On January 27, 1991, Houston performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV. This incredibly moving performance was viewed by millions across the country. Due to increased demand, this performance was released as a charity single on February 12, 1991. Whitney Houston’s version peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991. In 2001, following the 9/11 attacks, the single was re-released and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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