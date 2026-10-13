3 Songs to Get You Started on Your K-Pop Journey

In the last few decades, K-pop has not only dominated the South Korean music scene, but it’s also become a global phenomenon. K-pop initially became popular in the 1990s. It was accelerated by the Korean Wave in the late 90s and early 2000s, a cultural movement of arts in South Korea. In the 2010s, the genre went global, where it’s been competing on a grand scale since. In the 2020s, K-pop has become even more popular than ever. If you’re new to the genre and don’t know where to start, here are three K-pop songs to get you started.

“Gangnam Style” by PSY

Play video

It’s only fitting to start with the hit song that pushed K-pop into the global spotlight. In 2012, PSY’s “Gangnam Style” became the first YouTube video to acquire one billion views. Additionally, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, taking K-pop to new heights. The song and its iconic dance moves were a viral sensation in 2012, and one millennials won’t soon forget.

Videos by VICE

“Dynamite” by BTS

Play video

Not only is BTS one of the biggest K-pop groups, but they’re among the biggest groups in the entire world. The group officially debuted in June 2013 and has since continued to dominate K-pop. In August 2020, the group released their first all-English single, “Dynamite”. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke the record for a music video premiere on YouTube with 101.1 million views in 24 hours. Ultimately, it became the first video to surpass 2 billion views. “Dynamite” also earned the group their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” by BLACKPINK

Play video

This South Korean girl group debuted in August 2016. Since then, they’ve exploded in popularity worldwide. Their signature track from their first EP, Square Up, is the perfect place to start. Within one day of release, their music video became the most-viewed by a K-pop act, and the second most-viewed of all time. Additionally, it was the first K-pop music video to achieve over 2 billion views and is still the most-viewed K-pop music video on YouTube.

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images