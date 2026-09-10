3 Songs to Rot on the Couch to While You’re Depressed

There’s no shortage of reasons to be depressed today. You can look at the earth slowly decaying due to our negligence of global warming and climate change. You can look at the wars and death that constantly take place. The ripple effects of imperialism still ravage us; capitalism creates inequity as we’ve never seen. It is totally understandable why so many people fall victim to despair and agony.

It’s important to find ways to overcome these sorrows. But some days, you just need to feel like crap on the couch. What better way to rot than to play music and lie there trapped with your thoughts and general moodiness? To save you some scrolling, we picked three songs for everyone battling depression and letting it win for a day.

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Three Songs for The Depressed and Downtrodden Rotting on The Couch

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“Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” by The Smiths

No one knows how to wallow in their own sorrow quite like Morrissey. His solo work and with The Smiths involved him despondently and poetically reflect on his misery. “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” is the fullest distillation of this despair, where even the mere prospect of getting a job fills him with a deep dread. “In my life, why do I give valuable time/To people who don’t care/If I live or die?” Morrissey groans.

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“Stuck in The Mud” by Isaiah Rashad and SZA

When you’re depressed, it’s easy to lean on vices to drag you out of the hole. But in reality, it only keeps you stuck in the mud, lamenting about the state of the world and wondering how it all got this bad.

Isaiah Rashad reflects this reality on his 2016 album cut from The Sun’s Tirade, “Stuck in The Mud”. He and SZA croon about how you can be physically, mentally, and spiritually in the mud, while the Chattanooga rapper tries to drink or smoke the pain away.

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“Them Bones” by Alice in Chains

Grunge was the definitive genre for the depressed and downtrodden. Songs revolved around a deep, visceral cynicism that nothing in the world matters. We’re all bound to die anyway, so why does any of it matter?

Alice in Chains traces this existential dread back to the same core issue: without love, how could anyone truly live? Through wails of anger and agony and morbid imagery, Layne Staley imagines himself as “a big ol’ pile of them bones.”

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns