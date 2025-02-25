3 Stabbed in Sex Party Brawl at Bonnie Blue’s 1,000 Men Mansion

The mansion that housed the infamous Bonnie Blue record-breaking sexcapade with 1,057 men has a new scandal on its hand—one that turned gruesomely bloody.

The property was hosting yet another sex party—this one without the viral OnlyFans star—when things turned violent. Several drug dealers were on site doing business and were the source of the stabbing spree that quickly transpired at the event.

Cops and paramedics were called on site after a group of men began stabbing various partygoers at Marylebone Mansion, located in Central London. When officials arrived, they were greeted with four men lying down with injuries, three of which were from knife wounds. All of the victims were transported to the hospital.

Fortunately, none sustained life-threatening injuries, according to The Sun. The outlet had one source who was at the party that described it as “blood everywhere.” The ordeal happened around 7 a.m. on Feb. 23. The police have since arrested three men on suspicion of drug offenses and causing grievous bodily harm. The group that was taken into custody has since been released on bail.

The Red Wedding-esque event was hosted by a man named Lord Eddie Davenport. He is a styling socialite but someone that is marred in controversy. He dealt with tax evasion—which he was convicted of—along with fraud. Later, his mansion, the site of the stabbing and the Blue video became a hot spot for extravagant parties that often involved orgies.

Seeing a party chaperoned by the 58-year-old end up in the headlines is nothing new out of the English mansion. The Sun reports that they’re aware of at least 63 calls to police regarding incidents at the property.

One of the most famous events to go down at Davenport’s property was, of course, the Bonnie Blue sex challenge. That one put Davenport on the map for many people who weren’t aware of him before being that was he the one who allowed her to hold the party at his house.

This was a huge get for Davenport who not too long before that dealt with the possibility of the police shutting down his mansion. He was able to prevent that after successfully contesting the closure notice, according to The Daily Mail.

After the latest debacle, however, I wonder how much longer Davenport has before the town looks to close this mansion off to the public.