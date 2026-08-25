3 Stadium Anthems of the 2000s To Prepare You For Your NFL Fantasy Draft

The NFL season is right around the corner. Each year, normally in the second half of August, millions of fantasy football drafts take place ahead of the NFL season. This year, the season starts on Wednesday, September 9, with the Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, facing the New England Patriots.

This is a rematch between the two teams that played in Super Bowl LX. These three 2000s stadium anthems aim to prepare you for your NFL fantasy draft and the upcoming football season.

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“seven nation army” by the white stripes

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In what has become one of the most notorious stadium anthems, crowds are expected to continue chanting “Seven Nation Army” in the upcoming 2026-2027 season. The infectious guitar riff is easy for large crowds to chant along to.

Given this, the track became a stadium anthem in Europe in 2003, used to hype up the crowd. In 2006, the song’s use during the World Cup turned it into a global anthem. It has since been featured in the vast majority of professional games played worldwide.

“mr. brightside” by the killers

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The Killers’ signature track “Mr. Brightside” was released in September 2003. It wouldn’t become a stadium anthem until October 2016. Initially, it became a stadium anthem at Michigan Stadium, home of the Michigan Wolverines. Since then, many teams have taken the song as their own, including the Buffalo Bills.

In December 2023, the Buffalo Bills first played “Mr. Brightside” at Highmark Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid requested the song during the fourth quarter, as this was the tradition of his college team at the University of Utah. Since then, the Bills have played the song either during the fourth quarter or after a home win. It’s also included in the new NFL Madden 27 video game.

“lose yourself” by Eminem

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Released on October 28, 2002, “Lose Yourself” is the lead single from the soundtrack to Eminem’s film 8 Mile. It became a global No. 1 hit and Eminem’s first to top the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, the song has been played at countless sporting events.

It’s the ultimate song to get hyped up to, as the intro builds dramatically. Therefore, it’s the perfect stadium anthem for sporting events and will be heard throughout the upcoming NFL season.

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