3-strangely-romantic-grunge-songs

If you were asked to describe grunge music to someone who had never heard of the genre before, probably the very last adjective you’d use to explain it would be romantic. Harsh, depressive, dark, sludgy—these are the words you would likely use first. With romantic being way far down the list. But the fact of the matter is… some grunge songs are romantic.

Or at least, some songs from the rock sound have love on the brain. Maybe you wouldn’t play them on a first date, but you might play them on the fifth. Don’t believe us? Well, let’s dive into a trio of grunge tracks below. Three songs we believe can titillate with the best of them. Indeed, these are three strangely romantic grunge songs.

1. “Nearly Lost You” Screaming Trees from Sweet Oblivion (1992)

Fans of the film Singles will recognize this song from the Ellensburg, Washington-born grunge band Screaming Trees. Fronted by Mark Lanegan, the band’s most successful single was this forlorn, loving, amorous one. While the lyrics are open enough to be interpreted however you might like, in one reading Lanegan is singing about nearly losing his love. Sure, there are still the traditional images and word choices present in this grunge track—like “sin” and “distant cry”—but the overarching theme of love, loss and the acute pain that comes from both is surely present.

Play video

2. “Big Dumb Sex” Soundgarden from Louder Than Love (1989)

A look at sex through the mind of Chris Cornell, the banshee singer of the grunge band Soundgarden. Released on the band’s second studio LP, the 1989 offering, Louder Than Love, this song might be something you want to put on in the bedroom once you and your partner have gotten accustomed to one another. It’s not necessarily the first tune we’d recommend for that special first night. However, it is carnal, even cannibalistic… if you’re into that…

Play video

3. “Heart-Shaped Box” Nirvana from In Utero (1993)

On this song, Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain seems to be singing to a love of his. It’s a morbid, even grotesque song at times. But it also carries with it so much care, so much affection. It’s gentle behind all its vocal growl and buzzing instrumentation. Cobain wishes he could do more for the one he sees as vulnerable. He would throw down his life for the other person. What’s more romantic than that?