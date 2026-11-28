Who doesn’t want to live a long and healthy life? It sounds even better when the plan involves chocolate and coffee.

Florida physician Dr. Mitch Ghen recently told Fox News Digital that he mixes 100% cacao into his morning coffee and eats raw honey throughout the day, all in the name of healthy aging. “I think these foods make a massive difference,” he said. Not a bad routine, assuming the science backs up what he’s saying. So what does the research actually tell us about these three everyday foods?

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1. Cacao

Chocolate lovers have been throwing out medical excuses to eat more of the stuff for years. “It’s healthy for you!” Well, cacao is, anyway. Cacao contains polyphenols, plant compounds that have attracted scientific interest for their potential cardiovascular benefits.

The largest cocoa supplement trial, known as COSMOS, followed 21,442 older adults for about three and a half years. Those taking cocoa flavanol supplements didn’t experience a statistically significant reduction in overall cardiovascular events, although deaths from cardiovascular disease were 27% lower.

Before anyone eats that entire bag of dark chocolate, study co-lead JoAnn Manson had a warning. “This was not a chocolate trial,” she told the Center for Science in the Public Interest. Getting the same dose of flavanols from dark chocolate could require about 600 calories a day, and researchers still want more evidence.

2. Raw Honey

Honey is practically 80% sugar, so how could it possibly be healthy? Well, researchers have found a few things that might make you feel better about putting it in your tea.

A University of Toronto review of 18 clinical trials found that honey improved certain blood sugar and cholesterol measures, with raw honey and varieties made from a single type of flower showing the best results. Participants consumed about two tablespoons a day, but that doesn’t mean you should start eating honey by the spoonful.

The researchers considered most of the evidence low certainty, and honey is still mostly sugar. As researcher Tauseef Khan explained, “We’re not saying you should start having honey if you currently avoid sugar.” If you’re already using sweeteners, swapping some for honey could offer benefits. Adding extra sugar to your diet defeats the purpose.

3. Coffee

And some good news for people who need coffee as soon as their eyes open.

A 2022 study involving nearly 450,000 people found that drinking two to three cups of coffee daily was associated with a lower risk of death over approximately 12 years. Ground coffee drinkers had a 27% lower risk compared with non-drinkers, and decaf drinkers saw a 14% reduction.

The researchers couldn’t prove coffee was responsible, since the study was observational. Still, lead author Peter Kistler said moderate consumption “should not be discouraged.”

Living longer probably won’t be as easy as adding chocolate and honey to your morning coffee. But considering most advice about healthy aging involves giving up something you enjoy, it’s nice to find a few things you can actually keep.