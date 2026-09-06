3 Surprisingly Gross Spots You’re Probably Skipping in the Shower

The shower creates a false sense of security. Water ran over the body, soap was applied somewhere in the general vicinity, and the job was done. Three spots get skipped every single time—and they’re the ones that actually need attention.

A Reddit thread asking for “unhinged hygiene tips” started with someone worried about smelling bad around a crush. People had tons of advice, but three body parts came up again and again: the belly button, behind the ears, and the armpits.

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There’s a reason those spots can get funky. David Waters, research and development manager at Unilever, told Newsweek that sweat itself doesn’t smell. The odor comes later, when bacteria break it down. Warm little creases that don’t get much attention are basically prime real estate.

1. Belly Button

Your belly button has been sitting there collecting lint and minding its own business, but microbiologists have found an astonishing amount going on inside it. A North Carolina State University study swabbed 66 navels and found 2,368 kinds of bacteria. Researchers said 1,458 hadn’t previously been identified.

One participant even had a microbe previously found only in Japan, despite never having been there. Fixing it is easy. Mild soap and water are usually enough, and a cotton swab can help if your belly button is deep. There’s no need to attack it like you’re cleaning grout.

2. Behind the Ears

Behind the ears is easy to forget because water and shampoo run past it constantly, giving the impression that something productive happened. Meanwhile, oil, sweat, and dead skin can collect in the crease where the ear meets the head.

Dermatologist Dr. Roger Kapoor says ignoring the area can lead to odor, irritation, and sometimes infection. Glasses, headphones, and helmets don’t help, since they trap sweat and oil right where it already likes to collect. Soap, a quick rinse, and actually drying behind your ears usually do the job.

3. Armpits

Armpits seem impossible to forget, considering they get deodorant slapped onto them every morning (hopefully). The issue is that deodorant and antiperspirant can accumulate on the skin and hair over time, especially if a quick pass with soap is doing all the heavy lifting.

Several people in the Reddit thread swore by using a salicylic acid face wash on their underarms once or twice a week to help cut through residue. Salicylic acid can break down oil and dead skin, though it can also irritate sensitive skin, so this is not a “scrub until enlightenment” situation.

One commenter said exactly what a lot of people are probably thinking: “I thought I was clean. I was not clean.”