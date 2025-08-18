3 Things Nintendo Should Put in the Next Zelda Game

I’ve said in the past that I want to see the next Zelda step back from the open world. And then not too long ago, I halfway walked it back by acknowledging there’s room for open-world Zelda, too.

Now that the Switch 2 is out and Nintendo seems hellbent on not putting Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD on it, I have no choice but to look to the next game in the series.

Here are three things I’d love to see in the next Zelda game.

1. Some Type of Storyline Connected to Ocarina of Time

The next Zelda doesn’t have to be a sequel to the classic N64 title. But I do believe that its version of Hyrule and the lore surrounding it are the perfect versions.

We all know the timeline is cobbled together at this point. The only thing that’s truly locked in about it is that there is a clear beginning. We also know that the Hero’s Shade in Twilight Princess is actually Link from Ocarina of Time, so it’s been done before.

Sidenote: Zeltik does fantastic work, as seen in this video. We already got the Child Link spinoff with Majora’s Mask. This new Zelda should be an Adult Link spinoff.

2. Bring back the real dungeons

If you’re going to stay an open-world game, that’s fine. I just want the old dungeons back. Those that feel like a true extension of the world, rather than just a result of a cataclysmic event.

The Forest Temple and Water Temple in Ocarina, the Arbiter’s Grounds in Twilight Princess. They all felt like part of the world and lore in the series in a way that both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom haven’t been able to pull off. I want to walk into an ancient cave or building that has more to tell than just what I’m here to do.

That’s what’s missing from the current Zelda. Make the world feel lived in.

3. lefty link

This one isn’t a major issue, but it does matter. Link was left-handed until Nintendo had to mirror the world for Twilight Princess on the Wii. Ever since then, he’s been a righty. But there was something cool about Link being a left-handed hero.

I can’t really explain it, but it just doesn’t feel right seeing him wield a blade in his right hand. We don’t have to let the Wii dictate everything. It’s ok to go back to the left.