3 Things You Should Never Say in a Job Interview

There’s a difference between being honest and being strategic. In job interviews, too much honesty in the wrong places can cost you the offer.

Suzy Welch, a CEO and bestselling author, says there are three specific answers that hiring managers tend to flag immediately—in some cases, before you even finish the sentence. In an interview with CNBC Make It, she explained why these responses are seen as red flags, and what to say instead.

Here’s what to leave out.

1. “I want to start my own business someday.”

This might sound ambitious, but Welch says it makes you look like someone who’s already planning to leave. Most companies don’t break even on a new hire for a few years. If you mention plans to go solo, you’re basically telling them it’s not worth the investment.

A better approach is to talk about wanting to grow into leadership at their company. You can still sound driven—just not already halfway out the door.

2. “I value work-life balance.”

Everyone wants it, but naming it as your top priority can be a mistake. According to Welch, hiring managers want to know you’re motivated, that you want to do well, and that your goals align with the company’s.

You can acknowledge balance, but make sure the focus is still on performance, growth, or team contribution. Saying you’re excited to be part of a high-performing group goes further than saying you’re looking for stability.

3. “I was let go during layoffs.”

This one can feel like a safe, straightforward explanation. But Welch points out that it can raise questions. Layoffs often spare top performers. If you’re applying for a new role, the hiring manager may wonder why you weren’t reassigned.

That doesn’t mean you should lie—but it does mean you should give context. If your department was cut entirely or the company pivoted away from your skill set, say that. You can also mention what you’ve done since to stay sharp.

Interviews are short. Every answer shapes the story of who you are and whether you’re worth the risk. You don’t need to tell them what they want to hear, but you do need to show that you want this job, not the next one, and that you’re ready to show up for it.