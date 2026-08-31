3 Tips for Finding Your ‘Boo’ This Halloween, According to a Dating Coach

I don’t know about you, but Halloween is my favorite holiday. The cozy vibes, vibrant colors, sweet treats, cool breeze, alluring scents, and spooky air all merge to create the most charming time of the year.

Perhaps that’s why Halloween is also considered a highly successful time to find your boo—both literally and figuratively.

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“Halloween is a holiday that’s based on play,” says Julie Nguyen, a certified dating coach at Hily Dating App. “Dating can already feel high-stakes with the intentionality and awareness around who we are and what we want to bring to our relationships. Halloween takes off some of that pressure. You’re playing dress-up, indulging in sweets, and going out to parties where things feel more irreverent.”

Want to find your boo this Halloween? Here’s how to use spooky season to your advantage in dating.

1. Say ‘Yes’ to Halloween Events

Halloween (and spooky season in general) is a great time to put yourself out there, as it’s a lighthearted, playful time of year. Additionally, many people view autumn as the start of cuffing season, when singles are actively seeking partners for the holidays and cooler months ahead.

Thankfully, Halloween is also known for its exciting social gatherings and festivities, which make mingling and in-person meetups easier.

“There’s a lot happening around Halloween with costume parties, events, festivals, and movie screenings,” says Nguyen. “There’s a lot of social energy happening where friends are inviting their co-workers, neighborhoods are throwing parties, and more people are mingling. Finding your boo can be as simple as just putting yourself in rooms where new people can find you.”

2. Wear a Costume You Feel Confident In

According to research by Hily, 43% of women and 39% of men said wearing a Halloween mask or costume would make them feel more confident in approaching someone. Additionally, 39% of young daters feel a costume makes it easier to show their true selves—which is crucial in dating.

“Having a costume is a built-in conversation starter, where you can ask someone about their costume and what it means to them, and find out something about an interest that goes beyond first-date small talk,” says Nguyen. “Let your costume say something about you that’s specific, nostalgic, or different to give people a glimpse of your humor and passions.”

3. Incorporate Halloween Into Your Dating App Profile

Hily’s data proves that adding Halloween content to your dating app profile can serve you well: 62% of women and 79% of men said they’re more likely to like a match in a funny or sexy Halloween costume.

“Outside of IRL events, you can bring that energy into your dating apps,” Nguyen says. “Update one of your photos with your favorite Halloween costume, or talk about your ideal couples costume to give people an easy opening. Hily’s survey found that roughly half of young daters say Halloween makes online conversations easier to start because there is suddenly so much shared material to talk about.”

Additionally, Hily found that more than 90% of daters would love to go on a Halloween-themed date. What better way to put yourself out there than by planning a dating app meetup during spooky season? You might just find your boo.