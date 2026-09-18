3 Transitional Indie Rock Songs for That Weird Time Between Summer and Fall

The time between summer and fall is a weird one; that’s guaranteed. Transitional periods usually are anyway, but there’s something about the slowly changing weather, the creeping redness in the leaves, that stirs up feelings of loss. These three indie rock songs capture that feeling expertly, but they also beautifully capture the anticipation of a new season.

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From American Football’s first self-titled album, released in 1999, “The Summer Ends” is a wistful indie rock song that explores the many facets of endings. It begins with a doleful instrumental, plucked strings, lonesome trumpet, a hint of drums. Right off the bat, this is a song of transitions. Knowing things are going to end, but not knowing exactly when.

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While the title is a little on the nose for this list, there’s no denying that “The Summer Ends” captures exactly that feeling. The weird in-between space of summer-to-fall. There’s a loss occurring, possibly a grieving, but there’s also anticipation for the next season. The wheel of life keeps turning, as they say. American Football knows that we must turn with it.

“Chicago” by Sufjan Stevens

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“Chicago” from Sufjan Stevens’ 2005 album, Illinois, takes a more triumphant approach to transitional periods. While not explicitly about the shift from summer to fall, “Chicago” does have an anticipatory element to it. Lyrically, vocally, musically, this song is steeped in the sense that a big change is coming and we better be ready to embrace it.

Simply in the repeated lines “All things go, all things go”, with several variations on the last word. From “All things go”, to “All things know”, to “All things grow”, this song makes it clear that the transition is inevitable. Mistakes will be made, seasons will pass, all things go whether we want them to or not. The choice is whether or not we’re going to meet it all with excitement or dread.

“End of Summer (now I know)” by The Front Bottoms

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The Front Bottoms released “End of Summer (now I know)” as a single in October 2018, literally marking the end of summer/beginning of fall with this song. With his typical urgent songwriting, Brian Sella captures the strange transition season perfectly. The sadness and sometimes regret that come with the end of summer, and the anticipation of fall.

Much of The Front Bottoms’ music captures elements of either summer or fall. Themes of isolation, loneliness, rebellion, anger, love, loss, yearning. Longtime fans are familiar with the deep, visceral emotions that Sella can weave in his lyrics. These feelings are so well written that they can almost become physical. Combined with Sella’s raw vocals, the words are more like gut punches.

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