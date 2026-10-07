3 Underground Rappers Who Have Been Quietly Making Fantastic Albums for Years

The beautiful thing about the underground hip-hop scene is that it can truly sound like anything. Punk rappers and models in Atlanta are free game just as much as your typical backpackers. Artists who grew up in the footsteps of Earl Sweatshirt often combine their dense lyricism with wild production that reimagines what the mainstream could sound like.

In the age of the internet, the underground erodes any perception of a central sound or region. As long as you aren’t charting on Billboard and making music for Wingstop ads, you could qualify as part of the counterculture.

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Another beautiful aspect of it is that you can make a real living in the space without ever selling out. Some artists qualify as underground and never broke through to the glitz and glamour of mainstream hip-hop. Instead, they’ve built a strong, devoted core audience that routinely streams and buys their records and merch and shows up for every show. Some of them have done this grind for over a decade.

In honor of those artists, we highlighted three fantastic rappers who have lived outside the mainstream for over a decade. They never took a day off, and somehow, they never ran out of great ideas this deep into their careers.

Three Underground Hip-Hop Artists Who Have Been Great for Over a Decade

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Oddisee

Oddisee made it a point to never rest on the laurels of golden-age hip-hop. Sure, he’s a craftsman first, so he’ll never quite forsake certain elements of the boom-bap production. But he imbues it with a certain freshness and soulfulness that has made him one of the premier underground rappers and producers working.

The Good Fight remains his magnum opus in my eyes; production hardly sounds this fresh in rap period, as if he commissioned a live jazz band to soundtrack his world-weary rapping. He also challenges the conventions of a standard rap flow by rapping in a 5/4 time signature. It’s rare artists would do this in the underground, let alone the mainstream.

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Blu

Blu represents hip-hop in its purest form. He’s worked with seemingly every underground producer you could imagine, tried out concept albums, made muddily mixed mixtapes that define the blog era. Now, 20 years into the game, he’s still prolific as ever.

LA, arguably his best album of the decade, sees him collaborate with Sndtrak, best known for his work painting Lupe Fiasco’s dense lyricism. Together, they make a gorgeous tapestry dedicated to the City of Angels, tapping into distinct SoCal colors and environments. Zapp & Roger samples stitch into different records like a scrapbook in honor of Los Angeles. 20 years into the underground, Blu still sounds as fresh as he did when he was making coming-of-age records with Exile.

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Killah Priest

If that album cover looks absolutely insane to you, the record itself is even crazier. Killah Priest is by far the wildest and arguably the most creative of his Wu-Tang Clan alumni. Always in pursuit of his next great idea, he’ll embody nature around him on Forest of The Happy Ever After. “Bird Song” sees him take on different voices in order to channel characters, while “Bee Song” has him explaining pollination and bees’ interactions with the world around them.

It’s essentially National Geographic narration set to a very outdoorsy production. Few hip-hop albums are this immersive, and he made it over 25 years into his career. In 2026 alone, Killah Priest made three albums. He’s an absolute force in the underground. Who thought we’d go from featuring on GZA’s Liquid Swords to making an album about the life cycle of trees?

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