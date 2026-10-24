3 Underrated 2000s R&B Artists to Prove You Have Good Taste

R&B in the 2000s still saw the genre thriving after the bustling 90s. It essentially ruled with an iron fist alongside hip-hop, frequently crossing over onto the pop charts. When a lot of people look back at the time, a few artists immediately come to mind. You can look back at the dominance Usher and Beyoncé had on the genre or how a young Chris Brown immediately captured hearts as a teenager. Then, there were other stars like Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, and more holding everything together.

However, because there were such obvious established stars in the 2000s, many artists could fall under the radar. Either their runs didn’t transition over into the next decade, or they were never the hit-making sensations that captured the masses. Consequently, we looked back at three R&B artists from the aughts that deserve a lot more love than they receive today.

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3 Underrated 2000s R&B Artists to Shake Up Your Throwback Playlist

Dwele

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Many people will instantly pinpoint that Dwele was the vocal star that elevated Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights” into classic territory. He had a beautifully soft, grounding singing voice that balanced out the grandiose stadium vision Ye had on Graduation. But less curious listeners stopped their journey with the Detroit legend after that moment.

Doing so meant forgoing some of the most rewarding R&B the 2000s had to offer. He carried a lot of the warmth that made fans gravitate towards neo-soul on albums like Some Kinda. Whether cooing over smooth, jazzy instrumentation or strong J Dilla drums, Dwele’s records feel cozy in the way only great R&B could give.

Kelis

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Any fan of 2000s-era music remembers the stranglehold that The Neptunes had on popular music at the time. They had beats for seemingly anyone that could have their checks cashed in on time, from Britney Spears to Philly’s Most Wanted.

However, Kelis was their creative muse. Sure, casual listeners remember her for the hypnotic “Milkshake“, but she brought the best out of Pharrell and Chad Hugo. They saved some of their best and wildest production because they knew she had the mind and vocal capability to tackle any kind of song. She can sweetly coo over gorgeous melodies on “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” and steamroll chaotic backdrops like on “Young, Fresh N’ New”. Dive into her catalog, and you’ll find some of the most interesting 2000s R&B the genre could offer.

Raheem DeVaughn

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Across three decades, Raheem DeVaughn has essentially mastered all the styles of R&B. He could go steamy and sensual like the best quiet storm records. There’s the warm, soulful stylings he had with Apollo Brown that feel reminiscent of great neo-soul legends.

In the 2000s, he showed that he could tackle any industry contemporary record with ease. Songs like “Customer” are filled with the kind of endearingly cheesy songwriting 2000s R&B was great for, with production you’d likely hear on the radio. DeVaughn had a “master of none” quality to him, opting to be proficient at any style he could put his mind towards. For anyone missing a specific brand of throwbacks, he always has something to bring to the table.

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