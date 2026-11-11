3 Underrated Artists You Should Check Out Ahead of Coachella 2027

People typically go to Coachella for a couple reasons. They’re dying to see whoever the headliners are in a given year or they’re there for the vibes and experience itself or both. Then, lots of photos are taken for Instagram and fans get to see the biggest artists in the world perform some of the biggest crowds at any festival.

But if you dig a little deeper beneath the surface, the artists on the undercard almost always deliver. The 2027 Coachella is going to be no different, with some extremely slept on artists that fans would become instant fans of if they keep an open mind.

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In an attempt to ease the discovery process, we picked three artists you have to see if you’re attending the blockbuster festival or watching online. That way, you’re not just waiting all day for SZA, Dua Lipa, and Tame Impala to finally perform.

Three Must-See artists Performing at Coachella 2027 That Aren’t The Headliners

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Odeal

Festivals essentially act as big melting pots of cultures, congregating different kinds of people to appreciate the music. Odeal distills that essence through his music, capturing so many distinct musical flavors through his experiences traveling. “You can’t fake an experience, y’know what I mean? You were either there, or you weren’t there; you either get it or you don’t,” Odeal told Noisey back in August 2026.

This doesn’t even account for his strong chops as an R&B artist. He’s someone who understands the core need for gorgeous harmonies and how that soul is integral in connecting with his audience. Because of his uncanny ability to connect with so many different cultures through his music, he’s undoubtedly going to walk away from Coachella with a litany of new fans.

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xaviersobased

An artist like xaviersobased answers that ever elusive question older listeners always have with every generation: who is leading the youth into the future? He’s a fascinating artist, someone with a contagious energy without ever sacrificing his effortlessly cool demeanor. Records like “Party At My Place” and “worth it” are the kinds of songs that turn festivals like Coachella on their heads and instantly guarantee new fans.

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Dinner Party

Any jazz and R&B nerd might be a little shocked to see Dinner Party occupy a festival like Coachella. But those who stick around for one of their sets will walk away astonished by their musicianship. Kamasi Washington and Terrace Martin are savants with the saxophone, while Robert Glasper crafts gorgeous arrangements in his work as a pianist. Together, they create a supergroup of craftsmen who keenly understand what makes jazz and R&B such gratifying genres.

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