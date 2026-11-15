3 Underrated Florida Rap Songs That Would Be Perfect for ‘GTA VI’

It’s not long until Grand Theft Auto VI comes out and dominates the cultural consciousness for the foreseeable future. GTA V stuck around for well over a decade, so we’ll probably be in Vice City for the foreseeable future.

Given that they’re operating in a reimagined version of central and south Florida, they’re bound to pull out all the classic Floridian rappers and artists. It’s already been confirmed that they’re having Trick Daddy and Trina for Dirty South Classics. Consequently, we’re probably going to hear the likes of Rick Ross, Kodak Black, DJ Khaled, and more. Since they’ve pulled out a real regional classic in “Who Dat” by JT Money, it wouldn’t be too surprising to hear the likes of 2 Live Crew in GTA VI too.

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But if they really wanted to represent the sounds of the underground and get to the core of Florida rap, they have to dig just a little bit deeper. Consequently, we picked three criminally underrated Florida rap songs that would fit seamlessly in the world of Vice City.

3 Underrated Florida Rap Songs I Want to be on a ‘GTA VI’ Radio Station

‘Thank Allah’ by Niontay

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Perhaps the worst misconception about Florida rappers and Southern rappers in general is the idea that they can’t rap with the all-timers. Songs like “Thank Allah” scoff at such a notion, where Niontay unabashedly embraces his mumbly delivery and thick accent and sneaks some of the most visceral bars you’ll hear in the 2020s. “I be with my twin, me ‘n’ MIKE been ’round the city lately/Wish a n***a would, we gon’ free him from the simulation,” he snarls.

If it’s about sharing the best rap Florida has to offer, it would be a crime for GTA VI not to include Niontay in some capacity.

‘Chain Gang’ by 9lokknine

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Kodak Black cracked open the ecosystem for pop culture to get a look at what street life in South Florida looks like. This inevitably allowed someone like 9lokknine to crash through into the mainstream, with his wheezy voice and thick accent scraping through the Nina Simone sample on “Chain Gang”.

It essentially acts as a rallying cry for everyone locked up in prison to persevere. Still, he winces a little bit at the idea of slowing down from his wild lifestyle. “They say I’m livin’ kind of fast, well this a new whip,” he shrugs and grins.

Given GTA VI and, frankly, all Grand Theft Auto games in general revolve around a life of crime, a record like “Chain Gang” may be on the nose but would fit the basic vision nonetheless.

‘Tales From The Hood’ by 454

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If understanding all the little details about music in Florida is the aim, you can’t accomplish that without fast music. In South Florida, artists like DJFrisco954 built their careers from crafting sped-up mixes of the most popular songs regionally and across the U.S.

In a similar vein is 454, named after the massive engine blocks harbored inside big Chevys down south. He bridges so many distinct experiences that vividly mirror life in Florida, from the tropical, psychedelic production to the pitched-up vocals spilling out of his gold grills. “Tales From The Hood” succinctly captures his story, bridging the grizzled and somber with the colorful and imaginative. Blending this while clearly having a knack for skating and artists like Quasimoto gives him dimension to people who otherwise would unfairly treat hip-hop in Florida.

A slot in GTA VI would essentially guarantee a new, more nuanced look at what Florida is compared to its media depiction.

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