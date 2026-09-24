3 Underrated Grunge Albums You Probably Forgot About

Just when you thought you knew everything about grunge, we’ve got three underrated albums that you may have forgotten about. All it takes is a little digging past the mainstream grunge bands to find the hidden gems that didn’t break through quite as much. Check these three albums out if you’re looking to discover something new, or perhaps rediscover a forgotten favorite.

‘Push’ by Gruntruck

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Gruntruck formed in Seattle in 1989 and released a pair of albums and several singles throughout the 90s before a grueling lawsuit against their record label drained them financially and emotionally. The band had some success in the grunge scene, but didn’t break through as much as they might have. Still, their 1992 album Push is a great example of the heavier sound typical of the earliest grunge bands.

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The stereotypical Seattle grunge sound solidified in the early 90s as Sub Pop Records curated bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden. But grunge was growing in the 80s as well; it just didn’t have a singular name yet. Early Soundgarden, Mudhoney, Screaming Trees, and other big players had a heavier, more distorted sound than what would quickly define 90s grunge. And Gruntruck were highly underrated for sticking with that heavy metal-adjacent sound when they did.

‘I Think I’m Gonna Be Sick’ by Dandelion

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Dandelion formed in 1989 and released only two studio albums in the early 90s. Despite forming in Philadelphia, they were often associated with Seattle grunge. On their debut album I Think I’m Gonna Be Sick, it’s easy to understand why. A lot of grunge seemed derivative as a few bands broke out ahead of the others, but closer listening reveals that each band offered something a little different within the slightly homogeneous genre.

For example, Dandelion often swings wildly between punk and heavy alt-rock. “Under My Skin” has a bit of The Offspring-style vocal attitude, but the album is held up by a solid grunge foundation. Grit cuts through with the occasional clean guitar riff. An easy listen, but still entertaining and interesting.

‘Numb’ by Hammerbox

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Hammerbox released their second and final album, Numb, in 1993. Stylistically, it’s fast, messy, and high-energy, often contradicting grunge of the time. Instead of distorted, chugging laments, Hammerbox offered a reprieve in the form of more punk-influenced compositions. However, that doesn’t mean they strayed too far.

On tracks like “Anywhere But Here”, Hammerbox begins with fast-paced guitar and drums. But there’s a breakdown in the middle that grinds everything to a crawl, getting into the real sludge. This happens often throughout the album, where a resonating bass lick or distorted guitar will gum up the works in the best way. Additionally, Carrie Akre’s vocals create incredible texture throughout the entire album.

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