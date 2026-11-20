These three 90s-era indie rock bands saw moderate success in their time, but ultimately missed out on a larger, and much deserved, audience. Here’s hoping their excellent work can find new appreciation with the passage of time.

Trashcan Sinatras

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Scottish indie rock band Trashcan Sinatras had an interesting run in the 90s, marred by financial troubles and label issues. They found moderate success, but those roadblocks led to them missing out on a more widespread audience initially. Early in their career, their record label was sold to Universal, which then dropped them. Trashcan Sinatras were forced to sell their studio space and declare bankruptcy.

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The band eventually picked things up again, starting with shows in the UK and Japan. In 2004, they released their fourth album after several years of recording, scrapping, and re-recording. They continued to release music and tour, gaining more attention into the 2010s. Their indie rock-jangle pop sound is reminiscent of The Smiths, but they also remain distinctly themselves. In 2026, they released their first album in 10 years, Ever the Optimist.

Hum

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Hum formed in 1989 in the Chicago alt-rock scene, eventually gaining mainstream attention for their 1995 single “Stars”. They had more of a post-hardcore sound than purely indie rock, and have become a source of inspiration for many late-2000s and 2010s bands. Despite a surge of popularity in the mid-90s, Hum is still considered relatively underrated.

With their 1995 album You’d Prefer an Astronaut, Hum gained a larger following and mainstream praise. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, and interest in the band grew. But unfortunately, it wasn’t sustained. In 1998, they missed an opportunity to cover The Police’s “Invisible Sun” for The X-Files movie soundtrack, which was instead recorded as a reggae cover. Hum played their final shows in December 2000, but have since reunited for live shows and a surprise album.

Fuzzy

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Fuzzy formed in Boston in the early 90s and released three albums before before disbanding in 1999. They remain a criminally underrated indie rock band that narrowly missed more widespread attention. The single “Flashlight” from their 1993 self-titled album almost received the NME Single of the Week award, which would have put them in front of a much bigger audience.

However, they were beloved in the Boston scene, and toured with other great bands in the indie-alt rock circle. In support of their 1996 album Electric Juices, Fuzzy toured with Juliana Hatfield, Belly, Buffalo Tom, Velocity Girl, and The Posies. However, they were subsequently dropped from their label after that. In 1999, they released their final album, Hooray for Everything. Ultimately, Fuzzy’s intriguing blend of heavy alt-rock sound with dreamy 90s indie pop vocals deserved way more love than it got.

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